Inside Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's Swoon-Worthy Romance

Rami Malek won the coveted Best Actor Oscar at the Academy Awards on Sunday night for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, and his passionate kiss with girlfriend Lucy Boynton just before his acceptance speech had everyone talking.

The two both starred in Bohemian Rhapsody, which is how their romance started. Let's take a look back at the biggest moments from their relationship.

April 2018: Dating rumors begin

Us Weekly first reported that Malek, 37, and Boynton, 25, were dating last April. Previously, Malek dated his Mr. Robot co-star, Portia Doubleday.

“They met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody in London,” a source told the magazine about Malek and Boynton. “He is so into her. He goes and visits her in London all the time.”

On April 24, Boynton made a reference to her "boyfriend" on Instagram, though didn't name him.

Fittingly, the two play love interests in the Mercury biopic. Boynton portrays Mary Austin, who was in a relationship with the Queen frontman and inspired some of the band's hits.

New Regency Pictures

October - November 2018: PDA sightings

Since the report broke, the two were spotted hanging out on multiple occasions and weren't shy about showing their affection for one another. Last October, they attended the Louis Vuitton and Virgil Abloh London Pop-Up in London, where Malek posed with his arm around Boynton.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

They once again posed on the red carpet together a month later at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 10th annual Governors Awards, looking very much like a couple.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jan. 3, 2019: Malek makes it official

Malek won the Breakthrough Artist Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 3 and thanked Boynton during his acceptance speech, confirming the dating reports by calling her his "love."

"Thank you, Lucy Boynton," he said. "You have been my ally, my confidante, my love. Thank you so much."

Jan. 6, 2019: Malek and Boynton can't keep their hands off one another at the Golden Globes

Malek won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama award at this year's Golden Globes for his critically acclaimed Bohemian Rhapsody performance, and the love between him and his girlfriend -- and her adorable excitement for him -- was obvious.

Getty Images

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu

January - February 2019: Malek and Boynton are inseparable during awards season

Malek had an incredible awards season run, and Boynton supported him through all of it. Check out the couple looking cozy at the Netflix 2019 SAG Awards after-party at Sunset Tower Hotel on Jan. 27, 2019 in West Hollywood. Malek won the SAG Award for Best Actor, and he and Boynton shared a kiss after his big win.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

On Feb. 1, Malek had sweet words about working with Boynton while speaking on a panel at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, implying that he was already falling for her during filming.



"I get a lot of love, I get a lot of takes, but there are people who can get their jobs done in just a few takes, in comparison," he said. "Actors like Lucy Boynton, who, when I looked into her eyes, I thought, 'Oh, I don't have to act. I don't have to do a thing.'"

From then on, Boynton continued to be by her beau's side. Here they are attending the Nespresso British Academy Film Awards Nominees' Party at Kensington Palace in London on Feb. 9.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Boynton continued to show her stellar style at the Charles Finch & Chanel pre-BAFTAs dinner at Loulou's later that day.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The two were just as affectionate the next day at the EE British Academy Film Awards gala dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Feb. 10, 2019, in London.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Feb. 24: Malek gushes over Boynton at the Oscars

ET spoke with the couple on the Oscars red carpet prior to Malek's big win, where Malek said he had already won with Boynton by his side.

"I got to act against one of the most talented, powerful actors I’ve ever got to work with and she’s still on my arm," he said as Boynton blushed.

"Now you’re going to make me shy. I’m gonna look away!" she said during the heartfelt moment.

The couple continued their PDA during the ceremony while in the audience.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Feb. 25: Malek passionately kisses Boynton as he accepts his first Oscar

Malek won the Best Actor Oscar, and had viewers swooning over his sweet kisses with Boynton.

i want to be kissed by a man like rami malek kissed lucy boynton #oscarspic.twitter.com/nax0bVfDUo — “ (@claricesynn) February 25, 2019

He later had more romantic words for his girlfriend during his acceptance speech.

"Lucy Boynton, you're the heart of this film," he said. "You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart."

Rami Malek acceptance speech for Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY🏆👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/cisPiMVKC2 — Selene lopes (@Selenelopes2) February 25, 2019

For more of our interview with Malek and Boynton at the Oscars, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Rami Malek Gets Treated by Paramedics After Tumbling Off Stage With His Oscar in Hand

Rami Malek Wins Best Actor at Oscars 2019, Tells Girlfriend Lucy Boynton She 'Captured' His Heart

Rami Malek Adorably Gushes Over Girlfriend Lucy Boynton at 2019 Oscars (Exclusive)

Related Gallery