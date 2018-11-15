Bohemian Rhapsody star, Rami Malek, will receive the Breakthrough Performance Award at the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The 37-year-old actor, who plays iconic Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury, in the Oscar-buzzworthy film, will be honored at the gala, hosted by Mary Hart and Entertainment Tonight, at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Jan. 3.

“In the film Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek fully brings to life and embodies musical legend Freddie Mercury, in what is truly an outstanding performance for this fine actor,” Festival Chairman Harold Matzner said in a media release announcing the news. “For his portrayal that is garnering much critical acclaim, it is our honor to present the 2018 Breakthrough Performance Award to Rami Malek.”



Malek, who won an Emmy award for his role in USA Network’s Mr. Robot, joins the ranks of Jennifer Hudson, Felicity Huffman, Lupita Nyong’o and Jeremy Renner, who previously won the Breakthrough Performance Award.



Bohemian Rhapsody chronicles the rise of the legendary rock band and its frontman, Mercury. The original screenplay was penned by New Zealand filmmaker, Anthony McCarten, who worked on the story with The Crown’s Peter Morgan.

Others being honored at the gala include Glenn Close, who will receive the Icon Award.

See more on Malek and Bohemian Rhapsody below.



