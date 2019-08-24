Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are getting set to take the stage!

MTV announced that Cabello and Mendes -- who are nominated for multiple awards for their track "Senorita" -- will perform at the 2019 Video Music Awards on Monday, Aug. 26. Also set to perform at the Sebastian Maniscalco-hosted show are Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Fetty Wap, H.E.R, Jonas Brothers, Rosalia, Normani and Ozuna.

Taylor Swift will also take the stage live at the annual show. Swift's performance will mark her first major awards show performance after the release of her album Lover.

The network also revealed that Missy Elliott will be honored with this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and, like her predecessors, will take the stage at the show. Past recipients include Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Rihanna, Kanye West and Beyonce.

The VMAs will close with a collaborative performance by Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean.

Ariana Grande and Swift lead this year's nominations with 10 each, with Billie Eilish coming in second with nine noms.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 14 gender-neutral categories until Aug. 15 by visiting vma.mtv.com. Meanwhile, voting for the "Best New Artist" award will remain active until the VMAs broadcast.

The 2019 MTV VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the meantime, watch the video below for highlights from last year's star-studded show.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Missy Elliott to Receive the Annual Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift to Perform at MTV Video Music Awards

Sebastian Maniscalco to Host 2019 MTV Video Music Awards -- 5 Things to Know About the Comedian!

Related Gallery