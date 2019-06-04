MTV's Iconic Shows 'Punk’d' and 'Singled Out' are Getting Reboots

MTV is bringing back two of its most iconic shows!

On Tuesday, MTV Studios announced that Punk'd and Singled Out will both return with 20 new episodes, each of which will be under 10 minutes and available exclusively on Quibi, an entertainment platform built for mobile viewing.

Punk'd, which debuted in 2003, is a prank show co-created and originally hosted by Ashton Kutcher. It went off the air in 2007, but returned for a season in 2012, that time with a different celebrity host each week. Additionally, BET briefly rebooted the series in 2015. According to a press release, the revival will utilize technology in its pranks like never before.

"Now that technology can really augment reality, we’re back to pull the boldest pranks on the biggest stars in Hollywood," the release says. "This time around, no one is safe."

Meanwhile, Singled Out is a dating game show that was originally hosted by Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy, and later starred Carmen Electra. The series ran from 1995 to 1998 and will return to "hook up a new generation of daters," regardless of sexual preference, by narrowing "down the dating field, as less choice means more real connections."

"This deal builds on MTV’s strategy of reinventing our iconic shows to reach new audiences on pioneering new platforms like Quibi," Chris McCarthy, President of MTV, said in a press release. "We are excited to be working with... the Quibi team to reinvent Punk’d and Singled Out for a new generation of fans."

"For the generation who grew up watching Punk'd and Singled Out on MTV, this represents a long overdue reboot of two well-loved shows," Doug Herzog of Quibi added. "It’s also an opportunity to bring these enduring and classic MTV franchises to a brand new audience on our exciting new platform."

There's no word yet on when the reimagined shows will premiere.

