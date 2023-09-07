The Thore family is opening up about Glenn's past, and how they reconnected with his oldest child!

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday's upcoming episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney, Hunter and Whitney's best friend, Buddy, listen to Glenn as he talks about the child he had, prior to starting a life with Whitney and Hunter's late mother, Barbara "Babs" Thore.

Glenn tells the trio that during his military service, ahead of the time he believed he was going to the Vietnam War, he was sent to Pensacola, Florida, to "learn how to intercept Russian code." The Thore family patriarch goes on the explain that while he was there, he met a "young woman named Jackie."

Whitney interjects and reveals that Jackie was 18.

Glenn continues to explain that he and Jackie "dated through that period," before he got his orders to go to Japan.

"When I started to get deployed to Japan, Jackie informed me that she was pregnant," Glenn continues in a side interview. "Back in 1968, being pregnant and not married was a real big deal."

Back in the living room, Whitney picks up the story and begins to share the timeline of events -- leading up to the discovery of their half-sister, Angie.

"Dad had to leave and go to Japan, Jackie tells her mother. Her mother freaks out and put her in, like, a girls home for pregnant women. She had the baby, which is Angie. Then Jackie had to place her up for adoption. Meanwhile, Dad was still in Japan, right? Then after that, nobody ever heard from Jackie again, until early November is when the sh*t really kicks off," Whitney shares.

After being complimented for her "true crime" podcast-level storytelling by Hunter, Whitney goes on to explain how the family came to learn about Angie.

Whitney says that after Glenn's sister, Aunt Kim, did a DNA test, she got a message from a man named Cody, who shared he believed she was related to his mom. After speaking, Kim and Cody found out "very quickly" that Glenn was Angie's biological father.

While Whitney makes the reveal, Hunter and Buddy are stunned at how things came together, while Glenn keeps his same expression.

In a side interview, Whitney shares the simple timeline that has shifted their family's life.

"So all this time, your daughter's whereabouts since 1968 have been unknown, until November 2022," she says.

See the family's conversation -- and get ready to meet Angie -- in the clip above.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.

