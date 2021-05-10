It was a very special Mother's Day for Parker McKenna Posey!

On Sunday, the Games People Play actress announced that she recently welcomed a daughter and celebrated her first Mother's Day. Sharing a video on Instagram, Posey introduced herself as "Harley’s Mom," and went on to caption the post writing, "My biggest blessing thus far!! I love being your Mommy.”

In the video, Posey speaks directly to her daughter, saying, "I didn't know what raising you in this crazy world would look like, but I was ready for the adventure. Anytime I had doubts or uncertainties, feeling you growing inside reminded me God chose me to be your mommy."

She concluded the video with these sweet words, "Thank you for making me your mommy."

The 25-year-old actress and her partner, Jay Jay Wilson, are both first-time parents. The latter also posted to Instagram on Mother's Day, sharing a touching tribute to Posey along with photos of them together.

"There's so many things to say but not enough words. The love I have for this woman is beyond this life time and the next. I never thought I'd experience a love like this. But you've showed me that the love we share, is the love we deserve. You are the embodiment of Power, Strength, Resilience, and what it means to be a WOMAN!," Wilson captioned his post.

He added: "Just when I thought I felt all the love that it was to feel. You blessed me with our beautiful baby girl! I can't even explain how amazing it has been watching you be a great mother to our child. She definitely has the perfect example of a real woman! I want to thank you for being You! You are truly something special! I'm beyond blessed to do this thing called life with a woman that is really one of a kind. I'm excited for what the future holds😘 Happy First Mother's Day Meli."

Posey is best known for her childhood role as Kady Kyle on My Wife and Kids. The ABC sitcom ran from 2001 to 2005 and starred Damon Wayans and Tisha Campbell as heads of the semi-dysfunctional Kyle family. Jennifer Freeman, George Gore II and Posey played the couple's earnest yet troublemaking children. She's gone on to star in multiple projects such as Heaux Phase and A House Divided. She's also launched her own swimwear line called Honey Dip Swimwear.

Congratulations to the new parents!

