Naomi Campbell is opening up about her life as a single mom and candidly addressing how she became a mother later on in life.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the British model, 54, confirmed for the first time that she used a surrogate to welcome her daughter, 3, and her son, 11 months, at the ages of 51 and 53, respectively.

"My babies are everything to me. It's made me fear for the future," Campbell told the outlet, going on to confirm she used a surrogate to have her two children. "I did. I hope for a better world for my children."

Campbell continued, "They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school."

The self-proclaimed "single mum of a single mum" also told the Times that despite her prolific career and her own successes in the modeling business, she hesitates to put her kids in the spotlight so young.

"I'm not sure I would let her start working at 15. It's a ruthless world," Campbell told the Times.

The model and philanthropist has never publicly revealed her children's names and -- like many other celebs in Hollywood these days -- has done her best to keep her kids' faces off social media and maintain a semblance of privacy for them.

The major exception would be her British Vogue cover in 2022 when she posed with her daughter in her arms, still keeping her daughter's face obscured.

At the time, she told Vogue, "She [my daughter] wasn't adopted – she's my child...But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done."

Naomi Campbell and her daughter on the cover of 'British Vogue' in February 2022 - Steven Meisel

In May 2021, Campbell announced the birth of her first child, a daughter.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel," she captioned a pic of her holding the baby's feet. "There is no greater love."

In June 2023, the supermodel shared that the blessings in her life had doubled as she had welcomed her second child, a baby boy.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence," Campbell captioned a now-deleted photo. "A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙."

In 2023, she spoke with ET at Victoria's Secret's New York Fashion Week show and discussed her kids and why they don't seem to care about their mom's stardom.

"I have no idea," she said of what she hopes her kids learn from her own career. "They don't care about what mama does."

