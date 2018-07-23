'Nashville' Series Finale: Juliette Wants a 'New Beginning,' But Avery's On to Her Secret (Exclusive)

It's time for Nashville to take its final bow.

On Thursday's series finale, titled "Beyond the Sunset," the country music drama signs off for the last time after a six-season run (four on ABC, two on CMT), and only ET has an exclusive first look from the episode.

Following Juliette Barnes' (Hayden Panettiere) press conference where she announced her plans to retire from music and public life, she quickly makes moves to start her life anew. In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the series' final installment, Juliette's ex-lover and baby daddy, Avery Barkley (Jonathan Jackson), visits the house to drop off their daughter, Cadence, only to realize that Juliette has been busy planning a big move without his prior knowledge.

"Did you sell the house?! Without talking to me?! Without a discussion?!" Avery asks in shock when the possibility begins to set in.

"Someone heard my press conference and made me an offer I couldn't refuse," Juliette tries to calmly explain, adding that she's not "running away" or "going far." "This farm has sheep, goats, big fields. It's the perfect place for a little girl to grow up." If distance and time were a prime worry for Avery, Juliette nips that in the bud, sharing that the new place is just "30 minutes outside the city, max."

"We will split Cadence 50/50. We will make this work, I promise," Juliette assures him.

But Avery isn't fully buying what Juliette's selling. After all, she's hiding a giant secret from him: She's pregnant with his baby.

"There's something you're not telling me," Avery asks, suspicious over Juliette's abrupt decision to leave town. "Juliette, I know you well enough to know that."

"Look, these walls just have too many memories," Juliette pleads. "I need a new beginning. You understand that, don't you?" Watch the exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

Ahead of the series finale, ET was on set with Jackson, where he opened up about what he's enjoyed the most about exploring the complicated -- often volatile -- relationship between Juliette and Avery.

"One of the things I love about Avery and Juliette is they're both kind of strong-willed, hard-headed people. Because Avery was not the most likable guy in the beginning of the show," Jackson told ET last year. "But they actually help each other in many ways."

Nashville wraps up its run on Thursday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

