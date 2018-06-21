'Nashville' Sneak Peek: Juliette Snaps Back Into Her 'Troublemaker' Ways (Exclusive)

Trouble in faux utopian paradise!

On Thursday's episode of Nashville, Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere) begins to realize that Darius Enright's Movement for Coherent Philosophy actually isn't so peachy after all.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Juliette starts putting two and two together that the self-help movement's true motives don't live up to the billing of the happy utopia Darius claims it to be. Guess things start becoming clearer when you're holed up in a Bolivian "retreat center" for an extended period of time.

"I've been locked up for two days, you're damn right I'm easily triggered," Juliette snaps at Rosa (Mia Maestro), one of Darius' followers tasked with watching over her.

"I know you're frustrated but hostility won't solve any of your problems. You need to examine the root of your negative emotions or they will destroy you," Rosa explains, her calm demeanor firing Juliette up even more.

"I think I remember that passage... Ah, there it is!" Juliette says, as she rips the book from Rosa's hands and tears pages out from the Movement's bible, which she calls "crap." "I'm unstable, haven't you heard?!"

"You're right about one thing. I am hell of a troublemaker," she proudly declares, before turning the tables on Rosa. "Is this how you thought you'd spend your life? Guarding a helpless victim who's done nothing wrong. Does the Movement have a special school for that?" Watch the exclusive sneak peek above to see what happens next.

Nashville airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Nashville' Trailer for Final Episodes Teases Big Return: 'Is This Real?'

'Nashville' Cast Teases Magical 'End' for the CMT Series -- Watch the Emotional Video!

'Nashville' Debuts Intense Trailer Counting Down the Series' Final Episodes -- Watch!

Related Gallery