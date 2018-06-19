Nat Wolff Plays a Kidnapper Looking for Love in Twisted 'Rosy' Trailer (Exclusive)

"I'm seeing that girl that I told you about. I'm scared I'm not doing this in the right way."

The Wolff boys are having quite the creepy moment right now: Following younger brother Alex scaring the crap out of audiences with Hereditary, Nat Wolff (of Paper Towns and The Fault in Our Stars) has his own twisted flick, Rosy, about a socially awkward young man who kidnaps an aspiring actress so she can get to know him, and ET has the exclusive trailer.

"I know this is crazy, but I'm a good person and I brought you here to be with me," Doug (Wolff) explains to Rosy Monroe (played by Nymphomaniac's Stacy Martin) after abducting her. "I just want you to get to know me."

"What do you want? You want to date me, here in the basement?" she asks incredulously. Thus begins a psychosexual game of cat and mouse -- but who is the cat and who is the mouse? Rosy, which is available on EST and VOD on July 17, marks the feature debut of writer-director Jess Bond and co-stars Johnny Knoxville and Tony Shalhoub.

