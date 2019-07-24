Natalie Imbruglia has some big news for fans -- she’s about to become a mother!



On Wednesday, the 44-year-old "Torn" singer broke the exciting news on Instagram, while also sharing that her career has also taken a promising turn.



"I’m very happy to announce that I have just signed a record deal with BMG!! What an AMAZING team," she captioned a beaming photo of herself surrounded by her new BMG team. "I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can’t wait to share these new songs with you all!!!!"



"And as you can see from the pic.. there is another announcement... (no I haven’t swallowed a watermelon)," she joked. "I’m expecting my first child this Autumn. For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I’m blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor-I won’t be saying anything more on that publicly."

The image she is referencing is the second frame in her post, which shows her holding her growing baby bump while posing for a mirror selfie in a leopard-print dress.



She concluded the post by writing: "I’m so excited about this next adventure... a new album and I’m going to be a mum! 🎶🤰🏻🎉😍❤️✨"



The Australian-born singer, who resides in the U.K., was married to Silverchair singer Daniel Johns from 2003-2008. Prior, she had a "happy relationship" with Friends star David Schwimmer, a fact she confirmed to Red in 2015.

In the same interview, she also opened up about wanting children someday. "I definitely want children," she said. "Would I have one on my own? I would. I am not at that point yet but I am not opposed to the idea. I’ve got time."

"It’s a bit tricky that a lot of my friends are on to their third child... that is tough because we all know it’s like a members’ club," she added.



