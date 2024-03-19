Daniel Neeson, the 27-year-old son of Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson, took to Instagram on Monday to honor his mother's memory on the 15th anniversary of her death. Natasha, known for her roles in films like The Parent Trap, tragically died at 45.

In a touching post accompanied by a captivating black-and-white photo, Daniel expressed his longing for his mother, stating, "15 years since you’ve left this plane onto forever more. I look forward to reuniting one day but for now, I take solace in knowing you’re beside me every step of the way. Hopefully, I’m making you proud."

Daniel reminisced about his mother's love for margaritas, sharing a heartwarming anecdote about their bond over the drink. He humorously mentioned his tequila brand, De-Nada Tequila, and how it ties back to his mother's affinity for margaritas.

Reflecting on the passage of time, Daniel quoted his aunt, Joely Richardson, emphasizing the inevitability of change and the interconnectedness of love across time and space.

His poignant message resonated with many, including family friend Andy Cohen, who shared his admiration and love for Daniel and his late mother. "Love you so much Danny. And so proud of you. Your mom would LOVE your margaritas, and she was the supreme connoisseur!" the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 55, wrote.

Jon Furniss/WireImage

Natasha’s untimely death in March 2009 shook the entertainment world. In a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, Liam reflected on the challenges of coping with her loss, acknowledging the support he received from family and friends during that difficult time.

"Life goes on. Natasha's mother, Vanessa [Redgrave], and her sister [Joely Richardson] kind of moved in, and I had a wonderful assistant, Joanna," he told the outlet. "People just came to help, you know? In a big way. And I'll never, ever forget that."

