It's National Lipstick Day and it's giving us every excuse to stock up on new and tried-and-true lippies.

Fortunately, shopping is made easier today as many beauty brands like MAC, which is giving away a free full-size lipstick with a $25 purchase, Milani, Tatcha and more.

Ahead, we've gathered the best lip products to buy right now, including a gorgeous Amal Clooney-inspired tube, an affordable drugstore favorite and a lip treatment to ensure any application is flawless, along with the deals you can't miss.

Shop ET Style's top selects of lipsticks below.

Nordstrom

You can now swipe on Amal Clooney's signature berry lip color, thanks to celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's new Hot Lips 2 Collection, which includes a shade named after and inspired by the chic lawyer. $37 at Nordstrom

Amazon

The iconic drugstore makeup line has collaborated with the Emmy-winning series for a collection of classic red lipsticks à la Rachel Brosnahan's beloved character. $19 at Amazon

MAC

This unique matte formula delivers a soft blur effect without drying out the lips. We suggest trying a bright pink for a romantic vibe. Today, MAC is offering Cremesheen Lipstick in Dare You, Matte Lipstick in Moxie, Satin Lipstick in Epic or Retro Matte Lipstick in Mixed Media for free with any online purchase of $25 or more. $19 at MAC

Milani

Milani is offering buy one get one 50% off on all lipsticks. Use the code: FREELIPS to score the highly rated Color Statement Lipstick in an array of hues. $6 at Milani

Sephora

Leave it to Rihanna to create an expansive lineup of bold, pigmented lipstick shades ranging from a timeless red to a sultry, statement violet. $18 at Sephora

Perricone MD

If you're seeking an everyday lippie with a sheer, natural color payoff, stock up on the subtle No Makeup Lipsticks from Perricone MD by taking advantage of its BOGO sale. Use the code: 2FORME. $30 at Perricone MD

Sephora

Legendary professional makeup artist Pat McGrath's new shimmer finishes of the creamy, high-shine BlitzTrance Lipstick are made for rocking on hot summer nights. $38 at Sephora

Sephora

The perfect combination of a nourishing lip oil, tint and gloss, this clean formula glides seamlessly and comfortably on the lips sans any sticky feeling for a soft, moisturized result with a hint of color. One of our editors has been swiping on the nude hue for three months straight! $30 at Sephora

Tatcha

Although Tatcha is known for skincare, the natural, Japanese beauty-inspired brand also carries lipsticks you shouldn't overlook. Aptly called the Silk Lipstick, its formula is lightweight without sacrificing pigment for a silky, matte finish (we especially love this brilliant vermillion red shade). Receive one mini lipstick with a $100 purchase, two for a $125 purchase and three if you spend $150.

Sephora

Hydrated, supple lips are crucial for flawless lipstick application. Bathe your pout with this lip treatment primer from Algenist. It contains botanical lip enhancers and micro-algae beads in collagen water that claim to fill out the lips, improve the definition and smooth out the surface. $35 at Sephora

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

