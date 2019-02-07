Naya Rivera is speaking out about her rumored feud with Lea Michele.

The 32-year-old actress stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday and dished about the long rumored bad blood with her former Glee co-star.

The pair shared the screen on the Fox musical drama from 2009 to 2015 and were thought to be frenemies, but when a WWHL caller pointed out that Rivera recently liked Michele's engagement ring post -- Michele is engaged to Zandy Reich -- Rivera claimed that there was never any feuding on the Glee set.

"I did not speak to her, but, I mean, everyone sees Instagram, right?" Rivera said of liking Michele's photo. "I don't think there was, like, any beef."

"It's a good ring," she added.

While Rivera is now insisting she never had any qualms with Michele, when she spoke to ET's Nischelle Turner in 2016, she was singing a different tune.

"Santana and Rachel hated each other, but they also had this love-hate sort of relationship, and I feel like Lea and I had that while we were on the show," Rivera noted of her and Michele's Glee characters.

Rivera added that there were times when Michele, 32, was "unprofessional" on set, but says that it didn't always involve her.

