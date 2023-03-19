March Madness 2023 is in full swing with 32 teams all vying to become the 2022-23 national champion. The Round of 32 is underway this weekend. Like last year, the NCAA tournament is being broadcast across multiple networks and we've got you covered on how to watch 2023 March Madness from anywhere.

From the Round of 32 to the Final Four and the National Championship game in Houston, here's the complete schedule, game times, and where to stream all the NCAA Tournament games.

How to watch 2023 March Madness online

The men’s NCAA tournament games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

If you want access to allthe March Madness games online, that's happening on Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV. Hulu begins streaming with Sunday Selection and their live coverage won't stop until the nail-biting March Madness Championship Game ends. Both Sling and Hulu are not just sharing the men's games, the live TV streaming services also streaming the fast-paced women's tournament too.

Sling TV Getty Sling TV Don’t miss any of this year’s NCAA March Madness games live on TNT, TBS and TruTV with Sling TV for the lowest price. Get 50% off SlingTV’s Blue Package to watch most March Madness games and complete conference championships coverage. $45 $23 FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH Sign Up Now

Hulu with Live TV Hulu Hulu with Live TV Catch every single March Madness game with Hulu with Live TV. You can even pick and choose which teams you like best to have curated game recommendations. $70/MONTH Sign Up Now

Paramount+ NCAA Paramount+ Because Selection Sunday and many March Madness games are broadcast on CBS, you can access those specific matchups on Paramount+. PLANS START AT $5/MONTH Shop Now

Men's March Madness 2023 Schedule

There will be 68 Division I college basketball teams playing in the NCAA March Madness tournament. The tournament kicks off on Tuesday with the First Four games. The First Four and the round of 64 teams is set. Here’s the full NCAA schedule with times and channels for each game during this year's tournament:

Round of 32 (Saturday, March 18)

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 13 Furman | 11:10 a.m. | CBS

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Duke | 1:40 p.m. | CBS

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Arkansas | 4:15 p.m. | CBS

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 15 Princeton | 5:10 p.m. | TNT

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 Auburn | 6:10 p.m. | TBS

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 10 Penn State | 6:45 p.m. | CBS

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Northwestern | 7:40 p.m. | TNT

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Maryland | 8:40 p.m. | TBS

Round of 32 (Sunday, March 19)

No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 11 Pitt | 11 a.m. | CBS

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 1:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 7 Michigan State | 4 p.m. | CBS

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's | 5 p.m. |

TNT No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 6 Creighton | 6 p.m. | TBS

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 16 FDU | 6:30 p.m. | truTV

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Miami (Fla.) | 7:30 p.m. | TNT

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 6 TCU | 8:30 p.m. | TBS

Sweet 16 (Thursday, March 23)

Game 1: 6:15 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 2: 7 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 3: 8:45 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 4: 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Sweet 16 (Friday, March 24)

Game 1: 6:15 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 2: 7 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 3: 8:45 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 4: 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Elite Eight (Saturday, March 25)

Game 1: 6 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 2: 8:30 p.m. ET, TBS

Elite Eight (Sunday, March 26)

Game 1: 2 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 2: 4:55 p.m. ET, CBS

Final Four (Saturday, April 1)

Game 1: 6 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 2: 8:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Championship Game (Monday, April 3)

Game: 9 p.m. ET, CBS

How to watch 2023 March Madness for free

If there are specific games you want to watch that will air on CBS, Paramount Plus does offer a free seven-day trial to new users. Keep in mind that this will not give you access to the entire NCAA March Madness tournament. Because the men's basketball tournament takes place over three weeks, you run the chance of missing out on the fun if your team progresses.

ET, CBS and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount.

Get the Free Trial

Stand-outs Marcus Sasser from the Houston Cougars, Jalen Wilson of the Kansas Jayhawks or Zach Edey from Purdue are poised to make history. Antoine Davis of the Detroit Mercy Titans is about to break "Pistol" Pete Maravich's long-held scoring record. And we can't lie, half the fun is bragging to your friends and co-workers as your predictions come true throughout the tournament. And somehow it's just as fun when a low-seeded, underdog team wins and upsets everyone's entire bracket.

Once you've got your streaming plan, it’s time to start planning watch parties for this year’s madness that will be taking placing during the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Check out all the best March Madness TV deals happening right no to upgrade your viewing setup.

RELATED CONTENT:

At-Home Workout Gear for Small Spaces: Foldable Exercise Equipment

The Murdaugh Murders: What to Know About the Disgraced Legal Dynasty

The 21 Best Pairs of White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Spring

The Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and More

'Riverdale' Season 7 Trailer: Archie and His Pals Are Stuck in 1955

'Succession' Cast Teases 'Bumpy Ride' to Come in Final Season

The Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals for Spring: Get Up to 50% Off