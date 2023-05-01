'NCIS' Alum Michael Weatherly Mourns Death of His Brother Will

NCIS alum Michael Weatherly is mourning the death of his brother, Will.

Weatherly took to Twitter over the weekend to reveal that Will died on April 20. While the Bull actor didn't specify Will's cause of death, he took the moment to reflect on his younger brother's life and share a photo of the pair as kids.

"My younger brother Will Weatherly shed his mortal coil on April 20th, 2023 and now continues his journey through the universe," Weatherly wrote. "He always liked to travel. As difficult as it is say goodbye- for friends and family- we know there is a smile with his memory. Rest in peace, brother."

My younger brother Will Weatherly shed his mortal coil on April 20th, 2023 and now continues his journey through the universe. He always liked to travel. As difficult as it is say goodbye- for friends and family- we know there is a smile with his memory. Rest in peace, brother. pic.twitter.com/uJ8dBNx5mL — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) April 29, 2023

Weatherly's NCIS co-star, Tess Rutherford, replied to his tweet, sharing words of condolences and support.

"Michael, you always had his back. RIP little brother. 🙏🏾 Hope you're dancing with the angels now... pain-free. ❤️," Rutherford wrote.

While Weatherly has mostly kept his personal life under wraps, he will occasionally post about this family.

Back in March, Weatherly -- one of six siblings including four half-sisters -- shared several photos of him and his sister, Leigh, on vacation in Thailand.

"My sister Leigh is hilarious. Maybe it’s just Thailand. Or maybe it's because she lives in Boston. #bangkok The travel continues in this year of adventure…," he wrote at the time.

My sister Leigh is hilarious. Maybe it’s just Thailand. Or maybe it’s because she lives in Boston. #bangkok The travel continues in this year of adventure… pic.twitter.com/kpwsRFc7yM — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) February 25, 2023

In addition to his siblings, Weatherly boasts a family of his own, including daughter Olivia, 10, and son Liam, 9, whom he shares with his wife Bojana Jankovic. He also has an older son, August, 26, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Amelia Heinle.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pauley Perrette Talks Possibly Reuniting With Former ‘NCIS’ Co-Star Michael Weatherly On-Screen

Michael Weatherly Gets Emotional Over Pauley Perrette's Final Episode of 'NCIS'

Inside the 'Bull' Wardrobe Closet With Michael Weatherly (Exclusive)

Pauley Perrette Talks Possibly Reuniting With Former ‘NCIS’ Co-Star Michael Weatherly On-Screen This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery