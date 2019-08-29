It's theJAG reunion you've been waiting for.

NCIS: LAreturns for its 11th season in exactly one month, and only ET has the exclusive first footage of the CBS procedural's dramatic premiere, featuring the returns of beloved JAG characters, Marine Lieutenant Colonel Sarah "Mac" Mackenzie (Catherine Bell) and Navy Captain Harmon "Harm" Rabb Jr. (David James Elliott).

In the season opener, titled "Let Fate Decide," Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) work with Harm, now an XO, to apprehend spies aboard the USS Allegiance, while Hetty (Linda Hunt) partners with Mac to neutralize a missile attack in the Middle East. At the same time, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) are trapped in a mobile CIA unit in Iraq while under attack by ISIS.

As one can surmise from the 30-second promo, it has all the dramatics you would expect from NCIS: LA -- explosions! missile attacks! rescue missions! -- but the real kicker is the moments shared between Harm and Mac in the tail-end of the teaser that will make fans wish it was already Sept. 29.

"Mac, what's the plan?" Harm asks, before we see the former colleagues and ex-lovers embrace by a silver SUV. Swoon.

"We're way past letting fate decide," Mac replies with a knowing smile, prompting Harm to return the favor. Oh, how we missed these two in the same room together!

Fans will remember in the season 10 finale that Mac revealed she hadn't seen Harm in nine years, passing up a position at JAG in London to spend time with Mac in San Diego. But soon after, their relationship dissolved, with Mac taking a job as the Marine liaison in the State Department and Harm serving aboard the USS Allegiance.

During a video conference call with the NCIS: LA team, Harm and Mac had their first conversation in years -- albeit thousands of miles away from each other. "You look great," he acknowledged, before Mac responded in kind, "You haven't changed. Life at sea suits you." We have our fingers crossed that when season 11 kicks off, this won't be the end of Harm and Mac's love story.

Elliott sat down with ET earlier this year, where he opened up about reprising his JAG role. Elliott first re-appeared as Harm in the penultimate episode of season 10.

"It was surreal," the 58-year-old star said. "It had been 14 years, but it was like a comfortable old shoe. Within the first scene, I was back, you know? It was as though I had never left... It was a little pinch-me moment. It was thrilling."

NCIS: LA returns Sunday, Sept. 29 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

