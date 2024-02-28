The cast of NCIS is showing that they can get down just as well as they can get to the bottom of a case.

In a hilarious video posted to Instagram Wednesday afternoon, cast members Gary Cole, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover each take part in the "Murder on the Dance Floor" trend from TikTok.

"NCIS investigating the murder on the dance floor," the group wrote over the video.

Each of the stars gets their moment to shine, swaying back and forth, singing along and lip-synching to the famous Sophie Ellis-Bextor song. While Reasonover and Dietzen appear to have the most fun out of the group, a noticeably shy Law shimmies back and forth, while Murray goes all in and serves up bobblehead moves.

"dance first, investigate later 😌🎧🎶 #NCIS #NCISverse #Saltburn #murderonthedancefloor," the account shared in the caption.

In the comments, fans of the show could not get over the hilarious moves and concept behind the Instagram Reel, sharing their love for the cast's offscreen shenanigans.

"No naked Magee and tores dancing through the hallways," one person said, referencing the final scene at the end of Emerald Fennell's Saltburn, which shows Barry Keoghan's character dancing naked to the same song.

"new plot line unlocked," another joked.

"Rhythm-less Nation 😂," wrote a third fan, prompting Reasonover to respond with a laughing emoji.

"that tickled me," the 32-year-old actress wrote back.

It's not the first time the cast members have taken part in a trending social media moment, however. The ladies of NCIS previously put the "orange peel theory" to the test with their male co-stars, seeing if they would peel an orange for them so they could avoid messing up their nails.

Unsurprisingly, Dietzen, Valderrama and Murray were all happy to oblige, opening up the fruit for their coworkers, albeit with a little bit of confusion.

Dietzen -- who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer -- even took it one step further and peeled the orange in the shape of an elephant, a trick he says he picked up as a father.

The Instagram Reels come on the heels of Paramount's announcement that a new NCIS spinoff is in the works, with Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly reprising their fan-favorite roles as Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo, respectively.

The first season will begin production later this year -- shooting in Europe -- and will feature 10 episodes. The name of the spinoff is currently being kept under wraps.

An official synopsis of the spinoff reads, "After Ziva’s supposed death, Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

