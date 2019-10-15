One of the stars of How I Met Your Mother is about to meet a very different the One, as ET can confirm Neil Patrick Harris is in talks to join Matrix 4. Who he would play has yet to be revealed.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively, in the "all-new film set in the world of The Matrix." Warner Bros. announced in August that the movie will be co-written, directed and produced by Lana Wachowski, one half of the filmmaking duo behind the original Matrix trilogy. (Her sister, Lilly Wachowski, is not set to return.)

"Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now," Wachowski said at the time. "I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends."

The Matrix fourquel may soon add another familiar face, as Jada Pinkett Smith recently told ET that she met with Wachowski to discuss reprising her role as Niobe, the Resistance member and sometimes love interest to Morpheus.

"I've had my conversations with Lana, so, you know, we'll see," she teased. "I think, you know… I think there might be some things on the horizon."

