NeNe Leakes is open to looking for romance once again, two years after the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes.

ET spoke with the reality star on Saturday at The Bomb Fashion Show by The Fashion Bomb Daily in New York City, and she got candid about her personal life and recent dating efforts.

"I'm open to dating," said Leakes, who hosted Saturday's events. "[I'm looking for] someone's that definitely emotionally available.... [they're] going to need to be emotionally available. Someone that is loving. That loves to travel the world, you know? Somebody that really treats me good."

"Listen when you get to a certain age, you cannot be picky. You start dating who wants to date you," she added with a laugh. "So whoever likes me, I like you back, honey."

However, Leaks explained that, no matter the romance she finds, "I always tell people that I experienced the ultimate love" with her former husband, who died in 2021 at the age of 66 following his battle with colon cancer.

"So I don't believe that that kind of love happens more than maybe once in a lifetime," she shared. "But I am excited about meeting a new partner."

Gregg Leakes and Nene Leakes - Prince Williams/WireImage

In addition to dating, Leakes said she "not closed to [doing] reality TV" either.

"However, it just has to be the right thing," she said. "You know, I have so many people approaching me about do this reality show, that reality show, it just has to be the right thing."

While dishing on her personal life, Leakes also took a moment to address where her relationship stands with her 33-year-old son, Bryson, after he was arrested in July and hit with multiple charges -- including felony drug possession and probation violation.

"We have a great relationship," said Leakes. "I speak to him every week... he needs to get through this process and hopefully be in a better place."

"I haven't visited him, I don't think I should," she added, explaining that his situation is beyond repair through just "tough love."

"He's a full on adult," Leakes said. "But, he definitely needs to get some things in order."

