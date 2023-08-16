NeNe Leakes Wishes Late Husband Gregg a Happy 'Heavenly' Birthday

NeNe Leakes is honoring her late husband on what would have been his 68th birthday.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay homage to Gregg Leakes, who died in 2021 at the age of 66 following his battle with colon cancer. NeNe posted a photo of Gregg enjoying one of his favorite meals and a photo of her giving him a kiss on the lips.

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Gregg!" NeNe captioned the post. "Today you would be out eating your favorite foods! French Fries and chicken tenders 😂 I love you for that."

She added, "It was the simple things about you that got me every time! I love you and miss you more than words can say!

My Man My Man My Mannnn❤️."

Over on her Instagram Stories, NeNe also posted photos of her visiting Gregg's mausoleum. In one snap, NeNe is seen wearing a burgundy silk outfit while she places her hand on his plaque, which reads "Forever in our hearts. Gregory Leon Leakes. August 16, 1954-September 2, 2021."

It was back in June 2018 when NeNe first shared that Gregg had been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. He was cancer-free as of May 2019 but she shared in June 2021 that his cancer had returned. In August 2021, NeNe addressed patrons at The Linnethia, her lounge in Atlanta, Georgia, and heartbreakingly shared that Gregg was losing his battle with cancer.

"My husband is transitioning to the other side," she said at the time.

NeNe first married Gregg in 1997 but she filed for divorce from him in 2010. However, they reunited and remarried in 2013. He is survived by his six children -- Daryl, Damian, Dexter, Denton, Katrina as well as his and NeNe's son, Brentt. He was also a stepdad to NeNe's son, Bryson, from a previous relationship.

