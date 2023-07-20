NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Bryant Arrested for Felony Drug Possession

Bryson Bryant has been arrested. The 33-year-old son of NeNe Leakes and her ex, Calvin Bryant, is in jail after being arrested on July 3 in Lawrenceville, Georgia, ET confirms. ET has reached out to NeNe for comment.

According to Bryson's booking sheet, which ET obtained, he has been charged with felony possession of a scheduled II controlled substance. He has also been charged with a probation violation, loitering/prowling, and giving a false name, address, or birthdate.

In the police report, which ET obtained, officers recount the events leading up to Bryson's arrest, which began when they responded to a specious vehicle call. Per the report, an officer saw a baggie of a white powdery substance, which later tested presumptive positive for fentanyl.

When Bryson was arrested, he allegedly told officers that he was Brentt Leakes, his younger brother, something officers didn't learn until after the fact, per the report. That led Bryson to be charged with giving a false name.

When officers searched Bryson's real identity through their systems, they discovered that he was wanted for a probation violation, according to the report.

Bryson has faced legal trouble before, People reports, having previously been arrested for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. Per the outlet, he was also accused of stealing razors and planning to print counterfeit checks.

