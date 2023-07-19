Haley Pullos' Character on 'General Hospital' Recast Again Following DUI Arrest
General Hospital is shaking up its cast once more. The show has recast the role of Molly Lansing-Davis once again in just a matter of months.
After Haley Pullos was replaced with actress Holiday Mia Kriegel in May -- following her arrest for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana -- the show has now replaced Kriegel with Brooke Anne Smith.
Smith made her debut appearance on the show during Wednesday's episode. Smith is best known for her recurring role as Shelby Hayes on Tyler Perry's drama series Too Close to Home. She's also appeared in small roles in other big shows including 7th Heaven, Malcolm in the Middle, Judging Amy, Cold Case, CSI, and Awkward., among others.
Pullos originally portrayed the character since 2009. However, she exited the show in May after her involvement in a serious car crash in Pasadena, California, on April 29. She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and for driving the wrong way on a freeway, causing injury.
Pullos was charged with one felony count of DUI, as well as a misdemeanor count of hit-and-run. She pleaded not guilty to the charges. She is also facing a lawsuit by the driver of the vehicle she allegedly hit, TMZ reports.
After the accident, Pullos was replaced on the show by Holiday Mia Kriegel, and Pullos told Soap Opera Digest that she was taking a break from the show to recover from a car accident.
"Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing OK, but I am going to need a little time to recover," she told the outlet on May 11. "I will be back as soon as possible!"
The news of her arrest and subsequent charges surfaced after she confirmed her departure from the show.
However, after Kriegel spent two months in the role, producers recast Smith as Molly. It's uncertain if Pullos will ever return to the role pending the resolution of the criminal charges. ET has reached out to ABC for comment.
