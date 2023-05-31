Tyler Christopher has been arrested. The 50-year-old General Hospital star was arrested for public intoxication on May 26 by the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Police, ET confirms.

According to the arrest report, police were notified of a man asleep on the floor at the airport around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located Christopher asleep on the floor. Upon awakening, Christopher told offers he missed his flight.

The report states that, during his conversation with officers, Christopher "displayed the objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication and was unable to care for himself." As such, he was arrested and booked for public intoxication.

Christopher, who starred as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital for two decades, was later cited and will appear in court on a later date. ET has reached out to the actor's manager for comment.

Christopher's latest trouble with the law came three and a half years after he was arrested in Indiana for public intoxication.

At the time, TMZ reported that the arrest, which took place on Christopher's birthday, occurred after an Uber driver contacted the police when the actor reportedly passed out in the back seat of his car and urinated himself.

