Jane Schneck has been arrested for battery. According to arrest records obtained by ET, Nick and Aaron Carter's mom was booked in the early morning hours of April 29 in Hernando County, Florida. She was released later that evening on $100 bond, the records show.

Schneck's arrest came after she was allegedly drinking with an adult family member and got into a verbal altercation, which turned physical, law enforcement sources tell TMZ, who was first to report the news.

The outlet additionally claims that Schneck was listening to music so loudly on the TV that her husband couldn't sleep, and that the two got into a confrontation over the remote.

Per the outlet, Schneck allegedly grabbed her husband's wrist when he took out his phone to record the altercation. After the alleged physical contact, Schneck's husband called the police, who watched his cell phone video upon their arrival and proceeded to arrest Schneck for battery, according to the outlet.

According to court records obtained by ET, Schneck was charged with misdemeanor battery on May 1 and has been ordered to have no contact or any form of communication with the alleged victim.

Schneck's arrest came nearly six months after her son, Aaron, died at age 34. Last month, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner ruled that Aaron's primary cause of death was drowning. The medical examiner additionally noted that his death was the result of the effects of taking alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax, and inhaling difluoroethane.

