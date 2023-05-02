U.K. authorities arrested a man outside of Buckingham Palace Tuesday on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

The suspect in question reportedly approached the palace gates and threw objects -- suspected to be shotgun cartridges -- onto the estate's grounds, leading to a "controlled explosion," according to reports from the BBC.

The objects were recovered by authorities and are being taken to a specialist for examination.

In a press release from the Metropolitan Police, Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said, “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody."

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public. Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing,” the statement continued.

The disturbance comes just a few days before King Charles III's coronation.

The monarch's highly anticipated coronation on May 6 -- which will formalize his role as the head of the Church of England and mark the transfer of his title and powers -- takes place at Westminster Abbey. It marks the official moment he is crowned king.

