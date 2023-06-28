'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Charged With Felony DUI

Haley Pullos is facing serious charges stemming from a wrong-way car accident on April 29 in Pasadena, California. ET has confirmed that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged the 24-year-old General Hospital actress with two felony charges.

Pullos has been charged with felony driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury, felony driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury, and misdemeanor hit and run driving resulting in property damage.

ET has reached out to Pullos' rep for comment.

In a statement to ET, the D.A.'s Office said, "Drunk driving remains a grave concern in our communities, claiming thousands of innocent lives each year. Charging Haley Pullos with a felony DUI causing injury underscores the severity of this alleged offense. As we approach the Fourth of July holiday weekend, we must recognize the heightened danger of drinking and driving during this time. Let us remain vigilant and make responsible choices to ensure a safe and joyful celebration, free from the devastating consequences of impaired driving."

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, Pullos has pleaded not guilty and a hearing is set for next month.

The outlet had also reported that Pullos collided head-on with another car that was driving at approximately 60 miles per hour. As previously reported, when the California Highway Patrol arrived at the scene of the highway collision, the jaws of life were used to extract Pullos from her car. The other driver was reportedly hospitalized with major injuries.

It had also been reported that Pullos was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident before the crash on the freeway, which would explain the misdemeanor charge. After the wrong-way crash, the Pasadena Fire Department took to Twitter and shared photos of the crash. The agency noted, "Cause is unknown but always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and stay off your phone."

The crash came to light after Pullos, who plays Molly Lansing-Davis on General Hospital, told Soap Opera Digest that she was taking a break from the show to recover from a car accident.

"Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing OK, but I am going to need a little time to recover," she told the outlet on May 11. "I will be back as soon as possible!"

