Netflix's 'Family Reunion' Trailer Debut (Exclusive)

Tia Mowry is heading to Netflix!

ET has your very first look at Family Reunion, the new multigenerational Netflix sitcom Mowry co-stars in alongside Loretta Devine.

"With Cocoa and the kids moving back home, it's black family magic," Devine, who plays M'Dear in the series, says in a voice-over. "We're one big happy family under one big happy roof."

"Black family magic is being together," Mowry, who stars as a free-spirited mother of four Cocoa, agrees, before the rest of the family defines the term with things including sticking together, praying together, having attitude and snapping peas on the porch.

Netflix announced the series' 20-episode order back in October, and revealed some plot details in a press release.

"When Cocoa and her former football-playing husband Moz (Anthony Alabi) and their four children travel from their home in the big city to the small town of Columbus, Georgia, for the McKellan Family Reunion, they get to know an extended family they didn’t even realize they were missing," the release said.

"I am so blessed to be part of this new and exciting moment in time that will touch and bring laughter, smiles and joy to everyone who sees it," Devine said in the release. "That is Family Reunion for me right now. When you see it, I think you are gonna love it, because it is all about family… The core of everything."

"I’m so excited to return to television, especially working with Netflix, and I can’t wait for everyone to see Family Reunion," Mowry added. "I know my fans are going to love it!"

Family Reunion hits Netflix July 10.

