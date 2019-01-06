Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley are honoring their late grandmother.

The former Sister, Sister stars' grandmother, Clo, recently lost her battle with cancer. In touching social media tributes, the actresses explained how she was the "matriarch" of their famous family.

"Grandma Clo ... You are the strongest person I know. You are the matriarch of our family. Every good thing trickles down from you," Tamera wrote alongside a photo of herself holding her grandmother's hand on Saturday. "You amaze me every day with your strength and unconditional love. Your obedience and love towards our Heavenly Father is admirable. Love you so so so much. #cancersucks."

It appears that Clo died on Sunday morning, with Tamera sharing another post for her grandmother. "You are with the Lord now. You fought a long long fight. Your wish was to be around your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ariah, Aden, Adam and I miss you so much. I love you love you. Till we meet again," she captioned a shot from her wedding day.

"You went on to see the Lord this morning and I’m so happy I got to see you," Tia added in a post of her own, sharing a photo of herself embracing Clo. "I thank God. I love you grandma, I love you. My heart is broken."

Clo's death is the second big loss for the family recently, as Tamera's 18-year-old niece, Alaina Housley, was shot and killed in the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, in November. Watch below.

