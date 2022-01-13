New 'Degrassi' Series Headed to HBO Max

A new generation is about to be introduced to Degrassi.

HBO Max has ordered a new series of the popular Canadian teen franchise and has also picked up the streaming rights for all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service announced Thursday.

The new Degrassi series will consist of 10 hour-long episodes and be run by showrunners Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen. It is being eyed for a 2023 debut, with filming set to begin this summer in Toronto.

The entire library of Next Generation episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning this spring and will also be broadcast on Cartoon Network at a later date.

Degrassi is about the high school experience and the roller-coaster journey of self-discovery. Set in Toronto, the updated series explores a group of teenagers and school faculty living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart. The show travels deep into the hearts and homes of diverse, complicated characters, as they struggle to find their new normal, reaching for hope, redemption and love.

“Series after series, the Degrassi franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling,” said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming at Warner Bros., in a statement. “WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max.”

“What excites us maybe the most about reviving this beloved franchise is turning it into a truly serialized one-hour drama. We’re honored to be given the opportunity to lead this evolution and bring this iconic series back into people’s homes," said showrunners Azzopardi and Cohen in a joint statement.

Degrassi: The Next Generation ran for 385 episodes over its 14-season run from 2001 to 2015. The ensemble cast over the course of its history included Miriam McDonald, Aubrey Graham (later Drake), Lauren Collins, Jake Epstein, Stacey Farber, Shane Kippel, Cassie Steele, Adamo Ruggiero, Shenae Grimes and Nina Dobrev.

