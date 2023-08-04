New Music Friday August 4: Doja Cat, Usher, Halle and More

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

In addition to new releases from Doja Cat, Usher, Halle and more, 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival is happening this weekend in Los Angeles.

The 5th annual Head in the Clouds Los Angeles Music & Arts Festival is taking place Aug. 5 and 6 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl.



The consistently sold-out West Coast flagship event from the pioneering and internationally renowned music and media company that amplifies Asian talent and culture boasts its biggest lineup yet including headliners DPR Live, DPR Ian, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, Rina Sawayama, XG, YOASOBI and special guest ZEDD. This year’s festival also includes live performances from TOKiMONSTA, Keith Ape, Yerin Baek, ATARASHII GAKKO!, MILLI, Warren Hue, and more.

"Good Good" – Usher feat. 21 Savage and Summer Walker



"How We Roll" – Ciara & Chris Brown

"Paint The Town Red" – Doja Cat

"One in a Million" – Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

"Angel" – Halle

"XXL" – LANY

"Always Gonna Be" – Dan + Shay

"Love U Like That" – Lauv

"Beside You" – James Blunt

"Ray of Solar" – Swedish House Mafia

Automatic – Rick Springfield

"Cool Little Bars" – Ashley McBryde

"Blindside" – James Arthur

Across The Sheets – Brett Young

"Fruit Loop" – Flo Milli

"Have A Good Time" – Darius Rucker

Barbie (Score from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – composed by Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

"Be Okay" – Lauren Daigle

"Be More" – Stephen Sanchez

"Fine Wine" – Saint Motel

"Worst In Me" – Avery Anna

"Olive Tree" (Bright-Side Mix) – Peter Gabriel

"Sweet Tea" – Snoh Aalegra

"Make Up Your Mind" – Cordae

"La La La" – Faouzia

Heart Full of Rage 2 – Tyla Yaweh

"Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's wife" – LE SSERAFIM feat Demi Lovato

"Realest" – Ez Mil feat Eminem

"Fake Names" – Priscilla Block

"Butterfly Coupe" – Kalan.FrFr & Tyga

El Comienzo – Grupo Frontera

"look i like" – Alana Springsteen

"She Got It Outta Me" – Mason Ramsey

Tennessee’s Waiting – King Calaway

"Don’t Make Me Get Over You" – Adam Doleac

