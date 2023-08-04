New Music Friday August 4: Doja Cat, Usher, Halle and More
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.
In addition to new releases from Doja Cat, Usher, Halle and more, 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival is happening this weekend in Los Angeles.
The 5th annual Head in the Clouds Los Angeles Music & Arts Festival is taking place Aug. 5 and 6 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl.
The consistently sold-out West Coast flagship event from the pioneering and internationally renowned music and media company that amplifies Asian talent and culture boasts its biggest lineup yet including headliners DPR Live, DPR Ian, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, Rina Sawayama, XG, YOASOBI and special guest ZEDD. This year’s festival also includes live performances from TOKiMONSTA, Keith Ape, Yerin Baek, ATARASHII GAKKO!, MILLI, Warren Hue, and more.
"Good Good" – Usher feat. 21 Savage and Summer Walker
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"How We Roll" – Ciara & Chris Brown
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Paint The Town Red" – Doja Cat
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"One in a Million" – Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Angel" – Halle
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"XXL" – LANY
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Always Gonna Be" – Dan + Shay
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love U Like That" – Lauv
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Beside You" – James Blunt
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Ray of Solar" – Swedish House Mafia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Automatic – Rick Springfield
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cool Little Bars" – Ashley McBryde
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Blindside" – James Arthur
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Across The Sheets – Brett Young
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Fruit Loop" – Flo Milli
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Have A Good Time" – Darius Rucker
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Barbie (Score from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – composed by Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Be Okay" – Lauren Daigle
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Be More" – Stephen Sanchez
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Fine Wine" – Saint Motel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Worst In Me" – Avery Anna
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Olive Tree" (Bright-Side Mix) – Peter Gabriel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sweet Tea" – Snoh Aalegra
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Make Up Your Mind" – Cordae
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"La La La" – Faouzia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Heart Full of Rage 2 – Tyla Yaweh
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's wife" – LE SSERAFIM feat Demi Lovato
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Realest" – Ez Mil feat Eminem
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Fake Names" – Priscilla Block
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Butterfly Coupe" – Kalan.FrFr & Tyga
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
El Comienzo – Grupo Frontera
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"look i like" – Alana Springsteen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"She Got It Outta Me" – Mason Ramsey
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Tennessee’s Waiting – King Calaway
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Don’t Make Me Get Over You" – Adam Doleac
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
