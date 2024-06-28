Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Will Smith made his musical return, collaborationg with Fridayy and Sunday Service on his new single, "You Can Make It." Megan Thee Stallion dropped her third studio album, MEGAN, the first released under her independent label, Hot Girl Productions. Kelsea Ballerini teamed up with Noah Kahan on "Cowboys Cry Too," and Lil Nas X released "HERE WE GO!" from the upcoming film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan also became a bona fide pop star this week, teaming up with DJ and producer Ellis Miah to turn her viral "Shoes... More Shoes" TikTok clip into a genuine dance track.
Plus, new music from JIMIN, Camila Cabello, Keith Urban, LISA, Miranda Lambert, Imagine Dragons, The Kid LAROI and more.
Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below!
"You Can Make It" – Will Smith feat. Fridayy & Sunday Service
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
MEGAN – Megan Thee Stallion
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
C,XOXO – Camila Cabello
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wildside" – Keith Urban
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cowboys Cry Too" – Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"HERE WE GO!" from the Netflix film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – Lil Nas X
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Rockstar" – LISA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Shoes...More Shoes" - Nicola Coughlan & Ellis Miah
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dammit Randy" – Miranda Lambert
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
LOOM – Imagine Dragons
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Coming Home" – Old Dominion
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Smeraldo Garden Marching Band" – JIMIN feat. Loco
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"New To Country" – Bailey Zimmerman
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"girls" – The Kid LAROI
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Style Rare" – Offset feat. Gunna
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sun to Me" – mgk
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I'm The Drama" – Bebe Rexha
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Getting No Sleep" – Tinashe
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"All Kind of Ideas" – Common & Pete Rock
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"911" – Roddy Ricch
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Went Hollywood For A Year" – Lil Durk
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Something We Can Make Love To" – Eric Benét feat. Tamar Braxton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"King King" – MC Lyte & Queen Latifah
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
God Said No – Omar Apollo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bad Cameo" – Lil Yachty & James Blake
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Algorithm – Lucky Daye
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Don't Call" – Daya
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dancing With Tears In My Eyes" – Joshua Bassett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lucky Sometimes" – Midland
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Repeat After Me" – Pia Mia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Debut" – KATSEYE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Take Me Back" – Foster The People
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Treadmill" – Knox
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Act I: Scarlet Lonesome – Sam Williams
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Come Alive" – Loren Allred feat. Scott Hoying
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Classic" – Kevin Chung
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
SUMMER BEAT! – TWS
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Through" – Fancy Hagood
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
about: TIME – Adam Doleac
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Broken Homes" – The Hanseroth Twins
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hotel Party" – Crash Adams
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Where They At" – Ebony Riley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Boy Behind The Mask" – GAUSTAD
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"POOL" – Snow Wife
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
RELATED CONTENT: