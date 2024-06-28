Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Will Smith made his musical return, collaborationg with Fridayy and Sunday Service on his new single, "You Can Make It." Megan Thee Stallion dropped her third studio album, MEGAN, the first released under her independent label, Hot Girl Productions. Kelsea Ballerini teamed up with Noah Kahan on "Cowboys Cry Too," and Lil Nas X released "HERE WE GO!" from the upcoming film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan also became a bona fide pop star this week, teaming up with DJ and producer Ellis Miah to turn her viral "Shoes... More Shoes" TikTok clip into a genuine dance track.

Plus, new music from JIMIN, Camila Cabello, Keith Urban, LISA, Miranda Lambert, Imagine Dragons, The Kid LAROI and more.

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below!

"You Can Make It" – Will Smith feat. Fridayy & Sunday Service

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

MEGAN – Megan Thee Stallion

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

C,XOXO – Camila Cabello

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wildside" – Keith Urban

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Cowboys Cry Too" – Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"HERE WE GO!" from the Netflix film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – Lil Nas X

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Rockstar" – LISA

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Shoes...More Shoes" - Nicola Coughlan & Ellis Miah

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dammit Randy" – Miranda Lambert

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

LOOM – Imagine Dragons

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Coming Home" – Old Dominion

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Smeraldo Garden Marching Band" – JIMIN feat. Loco

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"New To Country" – Bailey Zimmerman

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"girls" – The Kid LAROI

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Style Rare" – Offset feat. Gunna

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Sun to Me" – mgk

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I'm The Drama" – Bebe Rexha

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Getting No Sleep" – Tinashe

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"All Kind of Ideas" – Common & Pete Rock

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"911" – Roddy Ricch

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Went Hollywood For A Year" – Lil Durk

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Something We Can Make Love To" – Eric Benét feat. Tamar Braxton

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"King King" – MC Lyte & Queen Latifah

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

God Said No – Omar Apollo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Bad Cameo" – Lil Yachty & James Blake

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Algorithm – Lucky Daye

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Don't Call" – Daya

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dancing With Tears In My Eyes" – Joshua Bassett

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Lucky Sometimes" – Midland

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Repeat After Me" – Pia Mia

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Debut" – KATSEYE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Take Me Back" – Foster The People

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Treadmill" – Knox

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Act I: Scarlet Lonesome – Sam Williams

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Come Alive" – Loren Allred feat. Scott Hoying

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Classic" – Kevin Chung

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

SUMMER BEAT! – TWS

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Through" – Fancy Hagood

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

about: TIME – Adam Doleac

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Broken Homes" – The Hanseroth Twins

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hotel Party" – Crash Adams

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Where They At" – Ebony Riley

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Boy Behind The Mask" – GAUSTAD

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"POOL" – Snow Wife

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

