Music

New Music Friday June 30: Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, Lil Uzi Vert and More

By Zoe Phillips
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
52:54

Olivia Rodrigo Will Channel 'Growing Pains and Awkwardness' on S…

02:01

Travis Barker Is ‘Constantly Kissing’ Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby…

02:27

Naomi Campbell Reveals She's Become a Mom at 50

02:10

U.S. Coast Guard Announces 'Presumed Human Remains' Recovered Fr…

03:50

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Rock Star-Themed …

03:03

Why 'Boy Meets World' Cast Was Surprised After Co-Star Ben Savag…

10:09

'Vanderpump Rules': Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright on Scandova…

02:17

Titanic Tourist Submersible: Mother of Teen Who Died Says She Le…

03:37

Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim Kardashian Is ‘Intolerable’

10:50

'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Women Tell All and Share Relationship …

02:44

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Insists She Did Not Pre…

03:53

Why Kim Kardashian Called Sister Kourtney Kardashian a ‘Hater’

02:31

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Have a Baby Name: …

02:34

Watch Lizzo's Tearful Reaction to Beyoncé Name Dropping Her Duri…

02:53

Why Sarah Jessica Parker Is 'Thrilled' About Kim Cattrall 'And J…

01:11

‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…

03:00

Kelsea Ballerini Hit in Face by Flying Object in Middle of Conce…

02:16

John Legend Says He and Chrissy Teigen Want Even More Kids After…

03:59

'AJLT' Cast Reacts to Kim Cattrall's Return as Samantha Jones (E…

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

Olivia Rodrigo leads this week's releases with her much-awaited single, "Vampire," which is fans' first preview of the pop star's upcoming sophomore album, Guts, set to release Sept. 8. Rodrigo collaborated with Daniel Nigro for the new track, who also worked with her on the production of her first album, Sour

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend! 

"Vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Copa Vacía" – Shakira feat Manuel Turizo

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Pink Tape" – Lil Uzi Vert

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Hot One" – Paris Hilton

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"La Nena" – Becky G feat Gabito Ballesteros

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"You" – Wiz Khalifa feat Ty Dolla $ign

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Love At First Fight (Hopeless)" – LANY

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"House On A Hill" – Eric Nam

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)" Remixes – Adam Lambert & Sigala

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"We Didn’t Start the Fire" – Fall Out Boy

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Speed Drive" – Charli XCX from Barbie The Album

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Letters" – Monica 

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Tulum" – Peso Pluma & Grupo Frontera

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Three Months Two Streets Down – Russell Dickerson

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"The Worst Person Alive" – G Flip

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Home To Another One (Timbaland Remix)" – Madison Beer

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

HARD – SHINee

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Calling Your Name" – Jon Batiste

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Reasons To Come Home" – Mason Ramsey

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"The Falling Sky" – Greta Van Fleet

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Do It Again" – BENEE feat Mallrat

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"See You Later" – The Band CAMINO

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Room Service" – Holly Humberstone

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Get Loose" – AGNEZ Mo & Ciara

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"LOLA" – MAY-A

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Forget Each Other" – Kevin Chung

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Forgiving Myself" – Sekou

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

In The End It Always Does – The Japanese House

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

 RELATED CONTENT: 

Olivia Rodrigo Is Bloody and on the Run in New 'Vampire' Music Video

Shakira Says Ex Gerard Piqué 'Betrayed' Her While Dad Was in the ICU

SZA Blasts Cheating Ex-Boyfriend During Her London Show

Related Gallery

 