Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.
Olivia Rodrigo leads this week's releases with her much-awaited single, "Vampire," which is fans' first preview of the pop star's upcoming sophomore album, Guts, set to release Sept. 8. Rodrigo collaborated with Daniel Nigro for the new track, who also worked with her on the production of her first album, Sour.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!
"Vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo
"Copa Vacía" – Shakira feat Manuel Turizo
"Pink Tape" – Lil Uzi Vert
"Hot One" – Paris Hilton
"La Nena" – Becky G feat Gabito Ballesteros
"You" – Wiz Khalifa feat Ty Dolla $ign
"Love At First Fight (Hopeless)" – LANY
"House On A Hill" – Eric Nam
"You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)" Remixes – Adam Lambert & Sigala
"We Didn’t Start the Fire" – Fall Out Boy
"Speed Drive" – Charli XCX from Barbie The Album
"Letters" – Monica
"Tulum" – Peso Pluma & Grupo Frontera
Three Months Two Streets Down – Russell Dickerson
"The Worst Person Alive" – G Flip
"Home To Another One (Timbaland Remix)" – Madison Beer
HARD – SHINee
"Calling Your Name" – Jon Batiste
"Reasons To Come Home" – Mason Ramsey
"The Falling Sky" – Greta Van Fleet
"Do It Again" – BENEE feat Mallrat
"See You Later" – The Band CAMINO
"Room Service" – Holly Humberstone
"Get Loose" – AGNEZ Mo & Ciara
"LOLA" – MAY-A
"Forget Each Other" – Kevin Chung
"Forgiving Myself" – Sekou
In The End It Always Does – The Japanese House
