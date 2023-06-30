Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

Olivia Rodrigo leads this week's releases with her much-awaited single, "Vampire," which is fans' first preview of the pop star's upcoming sophomore album, Guts, set to release Sept. 8. Rodrigo collaborated with Daniel Nigro for the new track, who also worked with her on the production of her first album, Sour.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!

"Vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Copa Vacía" – Shakira feat Manuel Turizo

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Pink Tape" – Lil Uzi Vert

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Hot One" – Paris Hilton

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"La Nena" – Becky G feat Gabito Ballesteros

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"You" – Wiz Khalifa feat Ty Dolla $ign

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Love At First Fight (Hopeless)" – LANY

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"House On A Hill" – Eric Nam

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)" Remixes – Adam Lambert & Sigala

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"We Didn’t Start the Fire" – Fall Out Boy

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Speed Drive" – Charli XCX from Barbie The Album

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Letters" – Monica

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Tulum" – Peso Pluma & Grupo Frontera

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Three Months Two Streets Down – Russell Dickerson

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"The Worst Person Alive" – G Flip

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Home To Another One (Timbaland Remix)" – Madison Beer

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

HARD – SHINee

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Calling Your Name" – Jon Batiste

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Reasons To Come Home" – Mason Ramsey

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"The Falling Sky" – Greta Van Fleet

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Do It Again" – BENEE feat Mallrat

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"See You Later" – The Band CAMINO

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Room Service" – Holly Humberstone

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Get Loose" – AGNEZ Mo & Ciara

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"LOLA" – MAY-A

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Forget Each Other" – Kevin Chung

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Forgiving Myself" – Sekou

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

In The End It Always Does – The Japanese House

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

