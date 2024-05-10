Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Camila Cabello's "HE KNOWS," which features Lil Nas X, tops this week's list, followed by Megan Thee Stallion's new track, "BOA," and Reba McEntire's latest release, "I Can't."
This week's releases coincide with the start of Taylor Swift's European leg of her Eras Tour, which began in Paris, France, on Thursday. The tour picked up after a two-month hiatus, during which Swift unveiled her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Thursday's show featured new numbers in the wake of TTPD's release, and Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was thrilled that she was back onstage.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!
"HE KNOWS" – Camila Cabello feat Lil Nas X
"BOA" – Megan Thee Stallion
"I Can't" – Reba McEntire
"I Had Some Help" – Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
"Gimme A Light" – Ice Spice
"Come back to me" – RM
"Beautiful As You" – Thomas Rhett
"TONIGHT (Bad Boys: Ride Or Die)" – Black Eyed Peas, El Alfa, Becky G
"Whataya Want From Me '24 (WhiteShadow's HEMix)" – Adam Lambert
"fault line" – Carly Pearce
No Hard Feelings – The Chainsmokers
CASSANDRA (cherith) – Andra Day
Can We Please Have Fun – Kings of Leon
Rise & Fall – Scotty McCreery
Tennessee Truth – Brian Kelley
One of Wun – Gunna
"360" – Charli XCX
Stampede: Vol. 1 – Orville Peck
"Clementine" – Yung Gravy
"So In Love" – Lalah Hathaway
"Not Today" – Mitchell Tenpenny
Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada – Grupo Frontera
"No Goodbyes (Friends Forever)" – Fitz and The Tantrums
12 Notes – Alec Benjamin
"Toro" – Remi Wolf
"The Older You Get" – Daniel Seavey
The Process – Judah & The Lion
bleeding heart – Alexander Stewart
"Blonde" – Avery Anna
Flyin – Wade Bowen
"Grown Up" – Zolita
"Somebody’s Child" – Blessing Offor & Dolly Parton
"Expresso Martini" – BJRNCK
"GOLDENWEEK" – MILLENNIUM PARADE
Lonestar – Dreamer Boy
