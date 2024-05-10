Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Camila Cabello's "HE KNOWS," which features Lil Nas X, tops this week's list, followed by Megan Thee Stallion's new track, "BOA," and Reba McEntire's latest release, "I Can't."

This week's releases coincide with the start of Taylor Swift's European leg of her Eras Tour, which began in Paris, France, on Thursday. The tour picked up after a two-month hiatus, during which Swift unveiled her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Thursday's show featured new numbers in the wake of TTPD's release, and Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was thrilled that she was back onstage.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

"HE KNOWS" – Camila Cabello feat Lil Nas X

"BOA" – Megan Thee Stallion

"I Can't" – Reba McEntire

"I Had Some Help" – Post Malone & Morgan Wallen

"Gimme A Light" – Ice Spice

"Come back to me" – RM

"Beautiful As You" – Thomas Rhett

"TONIGHT (Bad Boys: Ride Or Die)" – Black Eyed Peas, El Alfa, Becky G

"Whataya Want From Me '24 (WhiteShadow's HEMix)" – Adam Lambert

"fault line" – Carly Pearce

No Hard Feelings – The Chainsmokers

CASSANDRA (cherith) – Andra Day

Can We Please Have Fun – Kings of Leon

Rise & Fall – Scotty McCreery

Tennessee Truth – Brian Kelley

One of Wun – Gunna

"360" – Charli XCX

Stampede: Vol. 1 – Orville Peck

"Clementine" – Yung Gravy

"So In Love" – Lalah Hathaway

"Not Today" – Mitchell Tenpenny

Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada – Grupo Frontera

"No Goodbyes (Friends Forever)" – Fitz and The Tantrums

12 Notes – Alec Benjamin

"Toro" – Remi Wolf

"The Older You Get" – Daniel Seavey

The Process – Judah & The Lion

bleeding heart – Alexander Stewart

"Blonde" – Avery Anna

Flyin – Wade Bowen

"Grown Up" – Zolita

"Somebody’s Child" – Blessing Offor & Dolly Parton

"Expresso Martini" – BJRNCK

"GOLDENWEEK" – MILLENNIUM PARADE

Lonestar – Dreamer Boy

