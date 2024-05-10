Music

New Music Friday May 10: Camila Cabello, Megan Thee Stallion, Reba McEntire and More

By Paige Gawley
Published: 10:54 AM PDT, May 10, 2024

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Camila Cabello's "HE KNOWS," which features Lil Nas X, tops this week's list, followed by Megan Thee Stallion's new track, "BOA," and Reba McEntire's latest release, "I Can't."

This week's releases coincide with the start of Taylor Swift's European leg of her Eras Tour, which began in Paris, France, on Thursday. The tour picked up after a two-month hiatus, during which Swift unveiled her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Thursday's show featured new numbers in the wake of TTPD's release, and Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was thrilled that she was back onstage.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

"HE KNOWS" – Camila Cabello feat Lil Nas X

 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"BOA" – Megan Thee Stallion 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"I Can't" – Reba McEntire 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"I Had Some Help" – Post Malone & Morgan Wallen 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"Gimme A Light" – Ice Spice 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"Come back to me" – RM 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"Beautiful As You" – Thomas Rhett 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"TONIGHT (Bad Boys: Ride Or Die)" – Black Eyed Peas, El Alfa, Becky G 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"Whataya Want From Me '24 (WhiteShadow's HEMix)" – Adam Lambert 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"fault line" – Carly Pearce 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

No Hard Feelings – The Chainsmokers 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

CASSANDRA (cherith) – Andra Day 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

Can We Please Have Fun – Kings of Leon 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

Rise & Fall – Scotty McCreery 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

Tennessee Truth – Brian Kelley 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

One of Wun – Gunna 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"360" – Charli XCX 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

Stampede: Vol. 1 – Orville Peck 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

 "Clementine" – Yung Gravy 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"So In Love" – Lalah Hathaway 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"Not Today" – Mitchell Tenpenny 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada – Grupo Frontera 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"No Goodbyes (Friends Forever)" – Fitz and The Tantrums 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

12 Notes – Alec Benjamin 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"Toro" – Remi Wolf 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"The Older You Get" – Daniel Seavey 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

The Process – Judah & The Lion 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

bleeding heart – Alexander Stewart 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"Blonde" – Avery Anna 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

Flyin – Wade Bowen 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"Grown Up" – Zolita 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"Somebody’s Child" – Blessing Offor & Dolly Parton 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"Expresso Martini" – BJRNCK 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

"GOLDENWEEK" – MILLENNIUM PARADE 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

Lonestar – Dreamer Boy 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

