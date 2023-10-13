Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Bad Bunny leads this week's releases with his newest album, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana. He's joined by new singles from Blink-182 and Lenny Kravitz, and a new record from Offset.

Also on Friday, iHeartMedia announced its star-studded ALTer EGO lineup, featuring Paramore, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds to Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband, and The Last Dinner Party. The show will take place Jan. 13 at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana – Bad Bunny

"FELL IN LOVE" – Blink-182

"TK421" – Lenny Kravitz

SET IT OFF – Offset

"Cowboys and Plowboys" – Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan

"Heaven’s Galaxy" – Kid Cudi

"It Takes A Woman" – Chris Stapleton

"Pretty Girl" – Ice Spice with Rema

"Children (What Time It Is)" – Billy Porter feat Lady Blackbird

The Name Chapter: FREEFALL – TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Stellaria – Chelsea Cutler

"You Don’t Have To Love Me" – Restless Road

"COLMILLO" – Tainy feat J Balvin, Young Miko, Jowell & Randy

"Septembers Gone" – Jack & Jack

"As I Ever Was" – Tausha feat The Boxmasters

"BITTERSWEET" – Clinton Kane

"Baddie" – IVE

"Cut Me Down" – Blu DeTiger feat Mallrat

"ten" – Fred again.. & Jozzy

"My Simple Jeep" – Eyedress & Mac DeMarco

"Love And War" – BBG Steppaa

"World Stop Turning" – 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE feat Rich Brian, Warren Hue & Zion.T

"Nature Mother" – Until The Ribbon Breaks feat Emoni Wilkins

"Not Coming Back" – Anna Shoemaker

Haunt You Forever – Sarcastic Sounds

"The Hills" – Rachel Chinouriri

"Cowboy Kid" – Wade Bowen

