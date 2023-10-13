Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Bad Bunny leads this week's releases with his newest album, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana. He's joined by new singles from Blink-182 and Lenny Kravitz, and a new record from Offset.
Also on Friday, iHeartMedia announced its star-studded ALTer EGO lineup, featuring Paramore, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds to Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband, and The Last Dinner Party. The show will take place Jan. 13 at the Honda Center in Anaheim.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!
nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana – Bad Bunny
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"FELL IN LOVE" – Blink-182
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"TK421" – Lenny Kravitz
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
SET IT OFF – Offset
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cowboys and Plowboys" – Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Heaven’s Galaxy" – Kid Cudi
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"It Takes A Woman" – Chris Stapleton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Pretty Girl" – Ice Spice with Rema
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Children (What Time It Is)" – Billy Porter feat Lady Blackbird
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Name Chapter: FREEFALL – TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Stellaria – Chelsea Cutler
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"You Don’t Have To Love Me" – Restless Road
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"COLMILLO" – Tainy feat J Balvin, Young Miko, Jowell & Randy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Septembers Gone" – Jack & Jack
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"As I Ever Was" – Tausha feat The Boxmasters
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"BITTERSWEET" – Clinton Kane
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Baddie" – IVE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cut Me Down" – Blu DeTiger feat Mallrat
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"ten" – Fred again.. & Jozzy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"My Simple Jeep" – Eyedress & Mac DeMarco
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love And War" – BBG Steppaa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"World Stop Turning" – 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE feat Rich Brian, Warren Hue & Zion.T
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Nature Mother" – Until The Ribbon Breaks feat Emoni Wilkins
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Not Coming Back" – Anna Shoemaker
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Haunt You Forever – Sarcastic Sounds
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Hills" – Rachel Chinouriri
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cowboy Kid" – Wade Bowen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
