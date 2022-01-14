New Music Releases January 14: FKA Twigs, Kane Brown, Avril Lavigne, Cordae and More!
Mod Sun Talks Collaborating With Girlfriend Avril Lavigne and Tr…
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Lavish Christmas Gifts From Mom Kris Je…
Flavor Flav ‘Traumatized’ by Near-Death Boulder Accident (Exclus…
Julia Fox on Kanye West Romance, Being a Fan of Kim Kardashian a…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Enjoy Chill Movie Date While Pe…
Kim Kardashian Praises Taylor Swift and Plays Coy About Pete Dav…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Together on Bahamas Get…
Kendall Jenner Spent New Year's Eve Cozied Up to Boyfriend Devin…
Watch Stormi Help Kris Jenner Dodge Kim Kardashian and Pete Davi…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Leaving for Vacation To…
New Year's Eve 2021! How to Celebrate With Ciara and Miley Cyrus
Chris Noth Teases Mr. Big's Return After Shocking Death on ‘And …
'Selling Tampa' Cast Shares Wishes for Season 2 (Exclusive)
Watch Cardi B Give Fans Rare Glimpse of Baby Boy During Birthday…
'The Lost City' Trailer No. 1
North West Is Speechless After TikToker Transforms Into Her
Inside Judge Judy's Signature Rulings in Court (Flashback)
'Sex and the City' Cast Speaks Out Over Chris Noth Allegations
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Gets Stood Up By Her Date (Exclusive)
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
FKA Twigs released her long-anticipated new mixtape, CAPRISONGS, which features guest appearances from The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar and more. Cordae dropped his star-studded sophomore album, From a Birds Eye View. And Kane Brown shared his latest, a melancholy breakup track titled "Whiskey Sour."
In other big returns, Avril Lavigne previewed her upcoming album, Love Sux, with a blackbear teamup, "Love It When You Hate Me," Lil Wayne finally released Sorry 4 the Wait on streaming, and Dolly Parton shared her new single, "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans."
Plus, new music from Mitski, King Princess, Thomas Rhett, CNCO, Jack White and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
CAPRISONGS - FKA Twigs
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
From a Birds Eye View - Cordae
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Whiskey Sour" - Kane Brown
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Love It When You Hate Me" - Avril Lavigne feat. blackbear
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Cowboys Don't Cry" - Oliver Tree
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"P power" - Gunna feat. Drake
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Love Me More" - Mitski
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
Sorry 4 The Wait - Lil Wayne
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" - Dolly Parton
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Regresé" - Sebastián Yatra, Justin Quiles & L-Gante
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Little Bother" - King Princess feat. Fousheé
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Angels" - Thomas Rhett
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Party, Humo y Alcohol" - CNCO
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Love Is Selfish" - Jack White
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Dead on the Beach" - Aly & AJ
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
ME PASE (The Remixes) - Enrique Iglesias
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Shut Off the Lights" - Bastille
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Bella" - Static & Ben El x 24kGoldn
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Brother the Cloud" - Eddie Vedder
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"LAst dAy oN EaRTh" - Tai Verdes
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Sooner or Later" - Years & Years
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"LOUD" - Sofia Carson
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Adicta al Perreo" - Farina
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Break the Man" - Tears for Fears
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Won’t Stand Down" - Muse
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Trouble With A Heartbreak" - Jason Aldean
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Forget About Me" - Aluna, Diplo & Durante
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
Pink Is Better - Token
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Make It Out" - Henry Jamison feat. Maisie Peters
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Thought About That" - Noa Kirel
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Could I Break Your Heart" - TRACE
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Sleeping Alone" - Jake Banfield
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Made Me" - Liddy Clark
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Someone To Watch Over Me" - Michael Feinstein feat. Alison Krauss
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"April" - Ben Kessler
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
It's About Time - Kevin Quinn
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Good Day for Living" - Joe Nichols
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Miss Everything" - Jarrod Allen
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
RELATED CONTENT:
CNCO Usher in New Era With 'Party, Humo y Alcohol' Music Video
Adele's New 'Oh My God' Music Video Shows Off Her Many Brilliant Sides
Ariana DeBose All Smiles In New 'SNL' Promo Ahead of Her Hosting Debut