Music

New Music Releases January 20: Dolly Parton, Ed Sheeran, A$AP Rocky and More

By Zoe Phillips
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
50:12

Dolly Parton Spills on Upcoming Classic Rock Album Featuring Ico…

03:35

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Shares Update on Public Memorial Ser…

11:39

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer Say Exiting 'Teen Mom' for HGTV Feels Li…

03:32

Lisa Marie Presley's Death: 911 Call Reveals Distressing Scene B…

02:03

Lisa Marie Presley: Inside the Custody Battle Over Late Star’s T…

02:32

David Crosby Singer of Crosby Stills & Nash Dead at 81

03:00

Tori Spelling Hospitalized for 'Dizziness' and 'Trouble Breathin…

03:00

Chrissy Teigen Welcomes Third Child With John Legend

03:41

'Sister Wives': Paedon Brown Seemingly Accuses Meri of Child Abu…

03:04

'Sister Wives': Why Mykelti Says Meri Can't Be Upset With Kody

03:31

Lisa Marie Presley Dies at 54

06:51

Carole Baskin Slams Tiger King 2 as She Launches Her Own Docuser…

01:11

Why Flo Rida Won $82 Million Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company

01:51

‘Rust’ Shooting: Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaugh…

01:06

Lisa Marie Presley: Listen to 911 Call Made Hours Before Her Dea…

03:41

Jennifer Lopez Details Las Vegas Elopement With Ben Affleck

02:43

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says Peta Murgatroyd Was 'Near Death' During…

02:38

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reveal Their Newborn Daughter and…

The arrival of the weekend means the opportunity for new playlists, and ET has you covered! New Music Friday is back.

Dolly Parton leads the group with the release of her legendary collaboration with Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry featured in 80 For Brady. Also included are Ed Sheeran's tribute to music producer Jamal Edwards and new music from Fall Out Boy amid news that drummer Joe Trohman is leaving the group

Read on to catch all of ET's recommendations for the songs and albums to listen to this week and beyond!

"Gonna Be You" - Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"F64" - Ed Sheeran 

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Angels Don’t Always Have Wings" - Thomas Rhett
 

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Love From The Other Side" - Fall Out Boy

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Same Problems?" - A$AP Rocky

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"HEROES" - Macklemore feat. DJ Premier

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro)" - The Kid Laroi

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

RUSH! - Måneskin

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"brrr" - Kim Petras

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Luv Me A Little" - Illenium feat. Nina Nesbitt

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Moonlight Sunrise" - TWICE

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

4 (The Pink Album) - Lukas Graham

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"OUT OF MY MIND" - little image

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Weirdo" - Girl Scout

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

RELATED CONTENT: 

Lisa Marie Presley Memorial At Graceland: How To Watch

Latest Canceled or Renewed Streaming Series: 'Cobra Kai'

2023 Awards Season Guide to Golden Globes, GRAMMYs, Oscars and More

Related Gallery

 