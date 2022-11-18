New Music Releases November 18: Gucci Mane, Saweetie, BROCKHAMPTON, Dermot Kennedy and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Gucci Mane shared a heartfelt new track, "Letter to Takeoff," in memory of the late Migos rapper. Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott teamed up on "Down In Atlanta." And Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares collaborated on "Tukoh Taka," the official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem, ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
Billy Ray Cyrus released a duet with fiancée Firerose, former Florida Georgia Line member Brian Kelley held "Florida Strong" with his new solo single, and the BROCKHAMPTON boys said an epic farewell to fans with their final albums, The Family and TM.
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Letter to Takeoff" - Gucci Mane
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Down In Atlanta" - Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Sonder - Dermot Kennedy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Tukoh Taka" - Nicki Minaj, Maluma & Myriam Fares
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"DON'T SAY NOTHIN'" - Saweetie
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Family / TM - BROCKHAMPTON
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"CAIRO" - KAROL G feat. Ovy On The Drums
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The DJ Is Crying For Help" - AJR
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"YAH Know" - Chance the Rapper feat. King Promise
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Snow in LA" - Noah Cyrus & PJ Harding
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"replay!" - Kimbra
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Good Parts" - JP Saxe
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Got Rollin' - Nickelback
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Florida Strong" - Brian Kelley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Time" - Billy Ray Cyrus & FIREROSE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
A Means To An End - Olivia O’Brien
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"In Your Arms" - Blake Rose
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"One Night Left" - MacKenzie Porter & Cheat Codes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Way Down Yonder" - Chase Rice
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Moonrise - Granger Smith
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Crumbs" - Rebecca Black
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Through The Eyes Of Love" - Melissa Manchester
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Mindseye" - Lauren Ruth Ward
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Down With You" - Wolter Wythe feat. D-Lish
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Merry Merry" - Elizabeth Chan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
