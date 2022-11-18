Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Gucci Mane shared a heartfelt new track, "Letter to Takeoff," in memory of the late Migos rapper. Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott teamed up on "Down In Atlanta." And Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares collaborated on "Tukoh Taka," the official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem, ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Billy Ray Cyrus released a duet with fiancée Firerose, former Florida Georgia Line member Brian Kelley held "Florida Strong" with his new solo single, and the BROCKHAMPTON boys said an epic farewell to fans with their final albums, The Family and TM.

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Letter to Takeoff" - Gucci Mane

"Letter to Takeoff" - Gucci Mane

"Down In Atlanta" - Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Sonder - Dermot Kennedy

Sonder - Dermot Kennedy

"Tukoh Taka" - Nicki Minaj, Maluma & Myriam Fares

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"DON'T SAY NOTHIN'" - Saweetie

"DON'T SAY NOTHIN'" - Saweetie

The Family / TM - BROCKHAMPTON

The Family / TM - BROCKHAMPTON

"CAIRO" - KAROL G feat. Ovy On The Drums

"CAIRO" - KAROL G feat. Ovy On The Drums

"The DJ Is Crying For Help" - AJR

"The DJ Is Crying For Help" - AJR

"YAH Know" - Chance the Rapper feat. King Promise

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Snow in LA" - Noah Cyrus & PJ Harding

"Snow in LA" - Noah Cyrus & PJ Harding

"replay!" - Kimbra

"replay!" - Kimbra

"The Good Parts" - JP Saxe

"The Good Parts" - JP Saxe

Got Rollin' - Nickelback

Got Rollin' - Nickelback

"Florida Strong" - Brian Kelley

"Florida Strong" - Brian Kelley

"Time" - Billy Ray Cyrus & FIREROSE

"Time" - Billy Ray Cyrus & FIREROSE

A Means To An End - Olivia O’Brien

A Means To An End - Olivia O'Brien

"In Your Arms" - Blake Rose

"In Your Arms" - Blake Rose

"One Night Left" - MacKenzie Porter & Cheat Codes

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Way Down Yonder" - Chase Rice

"Way Down Yonder" - Chase Rice

Moonrise - Granger Smith

Moonrise - Granger Smith

"Crumbs" - Rebecca Black

"Crumbs" - Rebecca Black

"Through The Eyes Of Love" - Melissa Manchester

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Mindseye" - Lauren Ruth Ward

"Mindseye" - Lauren Ruth Ward

"Down With You" - Wolter Wythe feat. D-Lish

"Down With You" - Wolter Wythe feat. D-Lish

"Merry Merry" - Elizabeth Chan

"Merry Merry" - Elizabeth Chan

