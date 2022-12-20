NFL Coach Adam Zimmer's Cause of Death Revealed
Adam Zimmer, Bengals Assistant Coach, Dead at 38
Jamie Lopez, 'Super Sized Salon' Star and Babydoll Beauty Coutur…
Reneé Rapp Reacts to Selling Out First-Ever Headlining Music Tou…
Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Shares Update on Her Condition Follow…
'Sister Wives': Christine Explains Why She Ended Friendship With…
'90 Day Fiancé’: Kim Breaks Up With Usman and Returns Engagement…
Suicide Note Found at Scene of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
JoJo Siwa Reveals Bald Spot Is From 'Dance Moms' Stress
Ben Affleck Takes the Mic at Star-Studded Holiday Party Alongsid…
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional as Her Final Season Wit…
How Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Celebrated Son Mason's …
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Snaps Back at Kody After He’s Critical…
'Winter House's Amanda Batula & Ciara Miller Explain Cast's Issu…
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump While Decorating Christmas Tree
Scott Disick Has ‘Regrets’ About Past With Kourtney Kardashian (…
'Yellowstone': Josh Lucas on Playing Young Kevin Costner and Sea…
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Are Dating and are 'Having a Good Ti…
Why There's 'No Trust Left' Between Royal Family and Prince Harr…
Adam Zimmer's cause of death has been revealed. The one-time defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, and the son of the team's former head coach, Mike Zimmer, died of chronic alcohol use, The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to The Associated Press.
The finding comes almost two months after Adam's sister, Cori, announced his death on social media, writing in part, "I love you so much and I will miss you every second of every day until I see you again." The AP reports that Adam was found dead in his home in Mendota Heights, a Twin Cities suburb. He was 38.
Adam began his NFL career in 2006 when he was hired by the New Orleans Saints. Then, in 2010, he was hired by the Kansas City Chiefs as an assistant linebackers coach. Adam spent the 2013 season with the Cincinnati Bengals, serving as an assistant defensive backs coach under his dad, who was the team's defensive coordinator at the time.
When Mike was hired as the Vikings head coach, Adam joined the staff as a linebackers coach first and later as the co-defensive coordinator. He was fired from the team in 2021, at the same time that his dad and much of the coaching staff was let go. Most recently, Adam returned to the Bengals, working remotely as an offensive analyst.
RELATED CONTENT:
Adam Zimmer, NFL Assistant Coach and Mike Zimmer's Son, Dead at 38
Terry Hall, Lead Singer of The Specials, Dead at 63
Drew Griffin, CNN Investigative Journalist, Dead at 60
Related Gallery