NFL Coach Adam Zimmer's Cause of Death Revealed

Adam Zimmer's cause of death has been revealed. The one-time defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, and the son of the team's former head coach, Mike Zimmer, died of chronic alcohol use, The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to The Associated Press.

The finding comes almost two months after Adam's sister, Cori, announced his death on social media, writing in part, "I love you so much and I will miss you every second of every day until I see you again." The AP reports that Adam was found dead in his home in Mendota Heights, a Twin Cities suburb. He was 38.

Adam began his NFL career in 2006 when he was hired by the New Orleans Saints. Then, in 2010, he was hired by the Kansas City Chiefs as an assistant linebackers coach. Adam spent the 2013 season with the Cincinnati Bengals, serving as an assistant defensive backs coach under his dad, who was the team's defensive coordinator at the time.

When Mike was hired as the Vikings head coach, Adam joined the staff as a linebackers coach first and later as the co-defensive coordinator. He was fired from the team in 2021, at the same time that his dad and much of the coaching staff was let go. Most recently, Adam returned to the Bengals, working remotely as an offensive analyst.

