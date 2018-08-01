NFL Star AJ McCarron and Wife Katherine Webb Expecting Baby No. 2

AJ McCarron is going to be a daddy again!

The NFL quarterback and his wife, Katherine Webb, revealed on Wednesday that they are expecting their second child together. The exciting announcement arrived via Webb's Instagram account, where she shared a photo of herself, McCarron and their two-year-old son, Tripp.

“Well guys, it’s getting much harder to hide the bump,” she captioned the sweet family image, in which she and her son joined the proud dad on the football field. “Were so excited to give Tripp a little brother to play with this coming Christmas!”

As she noted, the very beginning of a baby bump is evident in the touching image. She also included a few snapshots of the father and son happily goofing around together.

The couple welcomed their first child on May 24, 2016, and, in no time, Webb began sharing one adorable photo of Tripp after another. Even pops got in on the fun!

"Little man was having a good dream... I wish he would show his pretty Blueish/Green eyes more lol but one day #stud," the Buffalo Bills quarterback joked, while linking to video of the sleeping baby.

Get more baby news in the clip below.

