The Jonas Brothers are traveling back in time for their next music video.

Nick and Joe Jonas were spotted rocking '80s looks in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday as they filmed scenes for the upcoming video.

Joe had fun filming in a light blue suit, yellow turtleneck and white loafers, as he was seen dancing around with confetti. Nick, meanwhile, rocked a similar color in his oversized suit, which he paired with white loafers and a yellow Ferrari. The brothers' day on set came just one day after they partied it up with friends and their significant others -- Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Joe's fiancee, Sophie Turner -- on a Miami yacht.

Nick teased that he and his brothers were "shooting something" on Sunday, but Monday was all about having fun. "Friends and rare days off on a Monday," he captioned a group shot from their outing. Priyanka, Joe and Kevin Jonas also shared pics and videos from the day.

Kevin, Joe and Nick opened up about why they decided to reunite as the Jonas Brothers during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

"About a year and a half ago, we started filming a documentary… [that] tracks kind of our childhood into our time in the band, and it was gonna be a story about where we are today," Nick shared. "With separate lives, doing separate things -- Joe with DNCE, me with my solo stuff."

"But during [filming and production], we started to realize that there was a magic that we felt like we were missing," he continued. "So the process was basically just [us saying], 'Why don't we give this another shot?'"

"So we started playing a little music together and realized right away this is where we're meant to be in our lives at this moment," Nick added.

