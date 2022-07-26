Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose in Matching Outfits With Newborn Son

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are celebrating their baby boy's arrival with matching outfits! Tiesi shared the adorable family moment on Instagram Tuesday, just one day after announcing the arrival of little Legendary.

"WE MADE THIS 🥹🥰👩🏻‍🍼💙 @nickcannon !! Y’all know I had to have these #ncredible matching sets made for the family 🥰,' the 31-year-old model captioned the pics, which saw the family of three in matching white hoodie and jogger sets.

"oh and My furniture is still on back order don’t come for me 😂," she added of her home, seen in the background of the balloon-filled shots, which featured both "Legendary Love" spelled out in silver mylar balloons and a Legendary cake, made in the shape of an L for the newborn.

The sweet shots of Tiesi, Cannon and their baby boy, come just one day after Tiesi announced that she had given birth to her first child -- Cannon's 8th -- in an unmedicated home birth.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely," she wrote. "This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗."

Tiesi shared more details about Legendary's arrival in a vlog shared to YouTube on Monday, which revealed their son's name and shared more of her last days of pregnancy and birthing story, which included a scary moment in which Legendary needed respiratory support shortly after his arrival.

"This was the most limit pushing/painful moment yet completely empowering and beautiful," Tiesi wrote at the conclusion of the vlog. "The intensity of birth takes over your whole body. I swear I was pushing so hard, screaming and crying I started to break, I started doubting I could do it. I kept saying, 'Why won't he come? Get him out.'"

"At a certain point, I had left my body," she added. "I didn't remember a lot of my birth until my team sat with me to process my birth, which I felt was sooo healing and helpful. I can't thank them enough and my amazing partner who showed the f**k up for us. We love you so much."

Elsewhere in the 11-minute video, Tiesi and Cannon showed off their little one, taking audiences to his nursery, and showing off that same cake featured in Tiesi's post, that they got for their baby boy. Later in the video, Cannon adorably tries to get the newborn to look at him, saying, "Hey, Legendary," before changing his diaper on a changing table with a neon sign which read "Legendary Love" above it.

Cannon announced in January that he and Tiesi were expecting a baby. "It's a boy! We found out yesterday,” he gushed during an episode of The Nick Cannon Show. “Everyone knows I have a lot of children. It's never a competition. Each one is special."

While Legendary is the couple's first child together, Cannon is also dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 11-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

In June 2021, Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy, Zen, who sadly died in December at just five months old following a battle with brain cancer.

For more on Tiesi and Cannon and their unique relationship, check out the video below.

