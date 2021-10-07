Nick Cannon Plans to Stay Celibate Until 2022
Nick Cannon Talks Fatherhood and New Daytime Talk Show (Exclusiv…
JLo, Billie, and Rihanna Shine at 2021 Met Gala, 'Masked Singer'…
’The Talk’ Kicks Off New Season With 'the Biggest Party in Dayti…
Jana Kramer Talks New Music and Dating After Divorce (Exclusive)
Jen Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Talk Julianna Margulies Joinin…
Kelly Clarkson Talks New Breakup-Themed Christmas Song (Exclusiv…
Tyler Posey Talks Bennifer, ‘Maid in Manhattan’ and Facing Sobri…
Mod Sun Talks Collaborating With Girlfriend Avril Lavigne and Tr…
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Talk Lala Kent…
Tyler Cameron Talks Dating, Past Relationships and Managing Anxi…
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Say ‘Love Is Blind’ Seasons 2 and 3 Are …
Mandy Moore Talks Life as a New Mom at the 2021 Emmys (Exclusive)
Kristen Bell Talks New Animated Series ‘Do, Re and Mi’
Drew Barrymore Teases Season 2 of Her Talk Show: 'Never Been Kis…
Thomas Rhett Talks Being a #GirlDad and Baby No. 4 (Exclusive)
'Queenpins' Stars Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Bebe R…
'DWTS': Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke Talk Judges' Scores After D…
Emma Corrin Talks ‘The Crown’ and Breaks Down Their Emmys Look (…
VMAs 2021: jxdn Talks Mentors Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kell…
Nick Cannon is trying out celibacy. On Wednesday's episode of his talk show, Nick Cannon, the 40-year-old rapper announced his plan to abstain from sex until at least 2022.
"I’m going to try to be celibate until 2022," he said. "We're going to see if we can make it to the end of the year. Somebody said, 'You should go longer.' Take your time! We'll get to the end of the year, then we'll talk about 2022."
"But I’m going to take my time [with] quality relationships, high frequencies, so much so that we created the celibacy celebration clock y'all," Cannon continued, before showing off the clock at the bottom of viewers' screens. "That's 86 days, 2,064 hours. Wow, that's 120,840 minutes. That's 7,430,400 seconds. It's getting hot in here, y'all."
Cannon's celibacy decision came after he welcomed four children in less than a year with three different women. The rapper has seven kids total.
He and rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott welcomed a son, Zen, in June, just days after he became dad to twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also shares Powerful, 10 months, and Golden, 4, with ex Brittany Bell, and 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.
When ET spoke to Cannon last month, he admitted that his therapist told him that he "should be celibate" after welcoming four children in quick succession. While he wasn't prepared to be celibate at that point, he did tell ET that he was going to "take a break from having kids."
Having a big family, though, is something Cannon has always wanted.
"I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too," he said. "The Lord has blessed me with what I asked, but ask and you shall receive."
As for having more children, Cannon told ET that he'd never rule out the possibility. "Think about it," he said. "You can't be like, 'No I'm done.' Like what if God says, 'No you not.'"
RELATED CONTENT:
Nick Cannon on Possibly Having More Kids and New Show (Exclusive)
Nick Cannon Defends Having 7 Children with 4 Different Women
Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Snaps of His Children
Related Gallery