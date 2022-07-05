Nick Cannon has a message for his kids. The 41-year-old TV personality, who will soon be a dad of eight, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of himself rapping to his children.

"I gotta say something to all of my kids, your daddy gonna love you whatever it is," he rapped at one point, before insisting, "all of my children will always be friends, even if their mamas not in agreeance."

"Cannon's a gang and we're in allegiance," he added. "Cannon's the name and they can achieve it."

Later, Cannon rapped that, with "all of my baby mamas" there's "no drama, no politics."

Cannon currently has seven children with four women: 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with Mariah Carey; Golden "Sagon," 5, and Powerful Queen, 1, with Brittany Bell; 1-year-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, who died in December at 5 months old, with Alyssa Scott.

He is currently expecting his eighth child, a son that he shares with Bre Tiesi. When ET spoke to the model last month, she revealed how she feels about Cannon's other children.

"I'm not really opinionated in other's people business. That's not really my thing," she said. "When it first started happening I was just like, 'I don't understand why everyone is so concerned. Like, why are you upset about what happens in my household?'"

"For me, it doesn't actually genuinely affect me," Tiesi added. "I understand people's side and they're used to their conventional relationships. That's what's instilled in us. Whatever you want to call this has been going on for years."

While Tiesi said she doesn't speak to the mothers of Cannon's other children, she noted that "no matter what, the kids are going to be super close."

Shortly thereafter, De La Rosa shared her feelings on the matter during a Q&A on her Instagram Story.

"I grew up with such a STRONG sense of FAMILY. I have 14 uncles and aunts and hella cousins," she wrote. "I'm not looking for anyone to understand or agree with my perspective and I'm not speaking on any other family unit except my own, but for me, my children having so many siblings is so cool to me, it's a blessing. Children are a blessing in whatever capacity that may be."

As for Cannon's point of view, last month he told Men's Health that he's "seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting."

"It’s not about what society deems is right. It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways," he said. "Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be."

