The past few days have been some of the happiest for Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt.

The Backstreet Boy and his wife welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Saoirse Reign, on Oct. 2. Now, Carter is giving ET an exclusive look at the days leading up to their baby girl's arrival, inside the delivery room and meeting little Saoirse for the first time.

The sweet clip begins with the couple's 3-year-old son, Odin, giving his mom a kiss before she heads to the hospital. Once at the medical center, it's time for their daughter's arrival and Carter consoles his wife as they hear Saoirse cry for the first time. See more in the video above, which features an original song by Carter himself, titled "I Will Wait."

On Wednesday, the "I'll Never Break Your Heart" crooner posted a photo of him and his wife with their newborn, revealing their daughter's name for the first time.

"To my incredibly strong wife...For 2 years I watched you endure some of the hardest things a husband could ever witness," he wrote, seemingly in reference to the couple's miscarriage last year. "Going through the ups and downs of pregnancy all in the hopes that just maybe, with a little help from up above, we would get to this point. I'll never forget the moment."

"You asked me what I wanted for my birthday, I said nothing," the 39-year-old performer added. "But deep down inside I knew what I really wanted. So on January 28th 2019 when I walked out of that bathroom with that positive test I already knew that Saoirse was coming back to us. I just want to thank you for giving me the Life, Love and family that I always wanted. You are a true Warrior and I love you."

Kitt replied to her hubby's emotional post, writing: "I can’t even get through this post 😭 going back to breast feeding. 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Carter's bandmates also posted a sweet note from their official BSB Instagram.

"Couldn’t be more excited for you two. Welcome to the family baby Saoirse! ❤️," the message read.

