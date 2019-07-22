Nick Jonas' summer body is getting plenty of reaction from fans.

The 26-year-old singer was snapped shirtless and in a pair of white swim trunks on a yacht in Miami over the weekend, clearly living his best life with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, as she celebrated her 37th birthday. Nick appears to have bulked up, and social media definitely took notice.

The majority of the comments have been positive, with plenty of people not hiding their thirst for the singer's physique.

Splash News

"Nick Jonas said HOT GIRL SUMMER 🗣🗣🗣" one fan wrote.



"I wanna chew on Nick Jonas' new love handles while I fall asleep at night 🤤😴," another tweet reads.

"Nick Jonas is halfway to dad bod and I’ve never been more attracted to him," another fan notes.

Some referred to Nick as a "Daddy."

"People are coming for Nick Jonas’s weight but he looks Daddy af to me," one tweet reads.

I rarely use the phrase, but ‘damn daddy’ may have escaped my lips over those Nick Jonas pictures. — Jonathan Pancake-Robinson (@HelloKittyCat85) July 22, 2019

And some Twitter users noted that Nick was still very much fit.

"Girl Nick Jonas gained some muscle and y’all wanna say he’s thick, has a dad bod, or he’s chubby," one tweet reads. "Like y’all gotta stop acting like eating carbs, gaining muscle mass, and not having visible abs is some kind f**king achievement."

Girl Nick Jonas gained some muscle and y’all wanna say he’s thick, has a dad bod, or he’s chubby.



Like y’all gotta stop acting like eating carbs, gaining muscle mass, and not having visible abs is some kind fucking achievement. pic.twitter.com/ZAoW0DZRBM — Goth Ghost 👻 (@put0ypendej0) July 22, 2019

"People are really saying nick jonas has a dad bod... y'all are delusional if you think THIS is a dad bod," another fan wrote.

Y'all really need to sit down and think about what you consider a "dad bod." Because if you think Nick Jonas on a yacht is it, yikes. pic.twitter.com/5R0QcaXtRo — Barrett (@barrett_lf) July 21, 2019

Nick previously hasn't been shy about showing off his chiseled bod.

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka have been living it up in Miami, celebrating the actress' birthday last Thursday with dinner at David Grutman's Komodo restaurant and then continuing the party at LIV nightclub.

"Priyanka and Nick were adorable as usual," an eyewitness told ET at the time, adding that the couple fed each other shots and sipped on champagne. "They danced a bunch and had a really great time."

Nick also wished his wife a happy birthday with a super sweet Instagram post.

"Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday," he wrote.

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra Had the Best Time Celebrating Her Birthday With Nick Jonas -- See the Party Pics!

Nick Jonas Calls Wife Priyanka Chopra 'My Whole Heart' in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Poolside Vacation Pics Taken By Husband Nick Jonas

Related Gallery