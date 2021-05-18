Nick Jonas is calling out Blake Shelton.

The singer was injured and taken to the hospital on Saturday night wile filming a new show. However, Jonas returned to The Voice stage for the live performances from the Top 9 artists of season 20 after his injury, which he said left him with a fractured rib and bruises. During the episode, Shelton jokingly told Jonas, "You're just trying to get sympathy votes on this show."

"This would've been the most elaborate sympathy vote of all time. I think he is, as always, being a liar," Jonas told ET's Kevin Frazier on Tuesday, before adding Shelton may have had something to do with his injury. "He is not the one, but maybe. You never know."

In good spirits, Jonas affirmed he's "good" and just got a "little injury but I'm going to be fine."

"A little spill, fractured rib and some other bumps and bruises but I am feeling really lucky. It probably could've been a little worse, so all is good," Jonas shared ahead of his hosting duties at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. "I'm recovering nicely and I feel ready for big Billboard weekend coming up."

When asked how he sustained the injury he said, "Part of this show that we're doing, Olympic Dreams, and something just got caught, dirt on the bike and just tumbled. But I feel good, surprisingly all things considered."

"I was back on my Voice chair right away, kinda said, 'Listen, I'm not going to let this slow me down at all' and pushing through it," he continued. "I got a lot of support around me and I appreciate everyone's well wishes, means a lot," he noted.

The injury, meanwhile, is also not messing with his Billboard Music Awards outfits and multiple wardrobe changes. "I should be just fine," he replied. "I'm gonna come with the 'fits."

"I'm excited. I've been a fan of the show for so long and obviously been as a nominee, as a presenter multiple times," he expressed. "But to be asked to host just feels really special. And one of my fellow Voice coaches, Kelly Clarkson, has been killing it for a couple years on the show."

"They have a great set and take on how to give it an indoor, outdoor feel with vaccinated fans and it's very exciting," he continued, before sharing that he has yet to ask Clarkson for any tips but "I feel like she would set me up for success."

Jonas also teased some very exciting news, sharing that he definitely has something up his sleeve.

"It's such a great celebration of an amazing year of music, so many incredible artists and some great performances," he shared. "I don't want to give anything away but I've got a few surprises up my sleeve. I might be jumping up there myself with two other guys, who happen to be my brothers. So we'll see."

As for whether his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will make an appearance at the show, he replied, "Possibly. She's been back and forth to the U.K. shooting a new show there, which is going to be incredible. But hopefully, fingers crossed she can come and support. I don't know. I don't have a solid answer, one way or the other yet."

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

