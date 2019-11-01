Nick Lachey is throwing some shade at a fellow boy band.

The 45-year-old former 98 Degrees member stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday and got candid when a fan asked who the most overrated boy band was.

"I would go with an English boy band. Can we go there? It was a group called 5ive that we toured with," Nick said of the British group. "I legendarily hate 5ive. Way overrated. 5ive was way overrated."

While Nick clearly didn't like his time with 5ive, it turns out his wife, Vanessa Lachey, wasn't a fan of his boy band before the pair tied the knot in 2011. Nick's admission came shortly after Jessica Biel, *NSYNC member Justin Timberlake's wife, confessed that she didn't know any of her husband's band's songs.

"She'd be the first to say that she was not a fan of 98 Degrees," Nick said of Vanessa. "She was more in the *NSYNC groupie category. Unlike Jessica Biel, she knew every *NSYNC song, [but] knew none of our songs."

Prior to saying "I do" with Vanessa in 2011, Nick was famously married to Jessica Simpson, with whom he starred on a reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, from 2003 to 2005. Though Nick said that chapter of his life "is obviously closed" -- he and Simpson divorced in 2006 -- he admitted that Vanessa doesn't love reminders of the hugely popular reality series.

"We don't sit around and watch it at the house, you can imagine. It's not family viewing," Nick joked, adding that fans approaching him about the series when he's out with his wife is "a buzz kill."

Despite the occasional awkwardness that comes from the popularity of the series, Nick said that he's still grateful for the show as it "gave me a chance to kinda show who I was."

"When you're in a band, a boy band, no one really knows who you are as a person," he explained. "Although that chapter of my life is obviously closed, the show gave me a great platform to kinda say, 'Hey, this is who I am.' And I got a lot of fans to this day because of the show."

"I vibe with it," he continued. "It does fascinate me, though, that it's been 15 years, I think, and people still think about it like it was yesterday."

Shortly after his split with Jessica, and before his marriage to Vanessa, Nick actually went on a date with a now-mega famous star, Kim Kardashian West. The pair went to the movies on their one and only date, and Nick had mixed feelings about his time with the reality star.

"We went and saw Da Vinci Code together. She left about half way through and went to the restroom and then, shockingly, there were 25 paparazzi when we left the theater," he recalled. "I think there were other things in play on our little outing... This was early on in the Kim Kardashian kinda [rise]."

"Couldn't be a nicer girl. Had a great time," he added. "But no, we don't keep in touch anymore."

