Nick and Vanessa Lachey are celebrating the day they said I do!

On Sunday, Nick took to Instagram to celebrate their 12-year anniversary with throwback pictures of his wife from their wedding day.

"Twelve years ago, I said I Do to this incredible woman. In the years since, we’ve created a beautiful life together with three amazing kids. Vanessa, not a day goes by that I’m not grateful for your love, your patience, your understanding, your fight and determination, your support, and your willingness to always work through the tough times. While we don’t always have it all figured out, nor claim to, we know that together we can find our way. I love you baby!! Thanks for twelve incredible, exciting, unpredictably wonderful years together. Here’s to many, many more……," the "Because of You" singer wrote.

Nick's post led with a picture of him and Vanessa sharing a kiss on the beach as he lifts her up. The sweet tribute also included pics of them smooching on their wedding day and a sweet solo shot of his bride.

On her respective Instagram, Vanessa had a little fun with the old-person filter as she marked the occasion.

"17 years together, 12 married! I LOVE growing old with you! Happy Anniversary, Baby! 👵🏽❤️👴🏼," she wrote over a video of her and Nick taking turns with the filter.

Nick, 49, and Vanessa, 42, tied the knot in 2011 after they began dating in 2006, when she appeared as the leading lady in his music video for "What's Left of Me." Together, the pair shares three children -- Camden, 10, Brooklyn, 8, and Phoenix, 6.

In 2022, the couple spoke with ET about their first date, where Nick made a shocking reveal.

"It was Trenton, New Jersey, on a Monday night. There's not a lot open after a concert. Hooters was open and willing to take us," Nick said.

Vanessa added, "They do have great wings. It was the first time that he looked at me and he was like, 'I haven't had a single beer today or a single glass of wine -- I am looking at you 100 percent raw and true and I wanted to tell you, 'I love you.'"

