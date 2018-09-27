Things appear to be heating up between Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton!

The rumored couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off their ATV adventure during a Dubai getaway. Minaj shared a selfie of the pair rocking red helmets while riding on an all-terrain vehicle. Clad in a Versace jumpsuit, Minaj looks right at home on the back of the ATV as Hamilton takes the wheel.

Despite his mouth being covered by the helmet, it's easy to see that Hamilton is grinning in his neon green shirt and black-and-white bandana.

"🇹🇹🇬🇩 Caribbean tingz what I on. Me & Lewis gettin paper like what ink dry on. #Versace 💧," the 35-year-old rapper captioned the post.

Hamilton also shared a snap of himself and Minaj throwing up their middle fingers for the camera while the beautiful desert landscape surrounds them.

"Riders🇹🇹🇬🇩," the 33-year-old pro race car driver wrote alongside the photo.

The pics appear to be taken earlier this week, with Minaj having previously posted twice about her ATV adventure.

Minaj and Hamilton first sparked romance rumors earlier this month when they were photographed together at the launch of TommyXLewis during New York Fashion Week.

While this was the first time the two were seen out together, Minaj hinted that there was a new man in her life during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month.

"There was a new boy but he and I kind of fell back a little bit," she shared. "And then... there's a newer… yeah, fairly new. He's been around for a couple wigs. But I don’t have a boy."

The first public appearance for the possible couple came after a eventful NYFW for Minaj, who continued her on-going feud with fellow rapper, Cardi B. Watch the video below for more on their spat:

